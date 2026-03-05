

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) announced Thursday that Peter Carter is being promoted to President to succeed John Laughter, who will retire as Delta's E.V.P., Chief of Operations and President of Delta TechOps after more than three decades of service, effective April 30. Delta CEO Ed Bastian told employees in a memo as the company strengthens its executive team to support long-term growth.



Carter takes on a larger role driving enterprise strategy in addition to global policy and legal matters, Delta's international portfolio, real estate, and sustainability and diversity teams.



With Laughter's retirement, Dan Janki will become Delta's Chief Operating Officer, overseeing all aspects of Delta's safe, reliable operation. In his new role, Janki will lead Delta's Airport Customer Service, Flight Operations, In-Flight Service, Operations & Customer Center, Reservation Sales and Customer Care, Technical Operations, and Corporate Safety, Security and Compliance teams.



Alain Bellemare, E.V.P and President - International, will assume additional responsibilities as the Chairman of Delta TechOps.



Further, Erik Snell will become Delta's new Chief Financial Officer. Snell, who joined Delta 20 years ago in finance, most recently served as Chief Customer Experience Officer.



Meanwhile, Chief Marketing Officer Alicia Tillman has decided to pursue broader leadership opportunities outside of Delta. With Alicia's transition, Ranjan Goswami will become Delta's Chief Marketing and Product Officer.



Carter, Janki, Snell, and Goswami will all report directly to Bastian.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News