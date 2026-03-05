Dermata Therapeutics: Dermata Opens a New Chapter with the Release of Tome Skincare

-The oldest new thing in skincare -

- Dermata expects to launch its first product in the middle of 2026 -

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:DRMA)(Nasdaq:DRMAW) ("Dermata" or the "Company"), a science-driven leader in dermatologic solutions, today proudly announces the branding of its latest innovation in skincare: Tome, which aims to introduce "skintech at home". The Company's Tome skincare line will bring intentionally developed skincare that delivers a high level of efficacy by addressing the root causes of skin diseases and conditions. Tome is Studied Skincare, utilizing timeless ingredients with modern innovations for today's curious skincare consumer. Dermata believes there is immense market opportunity to offer all-natural, multi-action, high-performing skincare treatments directly to consumers for a professional aesthetician feel at home.

"With Tome, our mission is to forge a new realm of skincare that is powerful, not punishing," commented Gerry Proehl, Dermata's Chief Executive Officer. "We plan to offer products that are studied by dermatologists but accessible to consumers without the need for a prescription. We intend to prioritize products with natural and safe ingredients that deliver prescription-like results. We believe our products will have heightened potency that never comes at the expense of health and wellbeing of our customers," Mr. Proehl continued. "In a world filled with treatments that complicate routines, over-promise, and underdeliver, Tome exists to be the new foundation of any well-rounded skincare routine. We aren't here to find balance or compromise between existing approaches to skincare, we are melding ancestral wisdom with scientific innovation to create an entirely new ritual for our customers," Mr. Proehl concluded.

This announcement marks a significant milestone in the Company's strategic evolution and long-term growth roadmap to become a consumer-facing company specifically tailored to meet the evolving needs of today's skincare consumers. The Tome skincare line will emphasize products Dermata believes can become the essential foundation of any well-rounded skincare routine. In a category full of complex ingredients and daily routines, Tome intends to return to the time-tested remedies with simple but effective weekly routines. While first targeting the launch of an over the counter, once-weekly acne and resurfacing treatment in mid-2026, Dermata believes its Tome product line will become part of an essential foundation for enhancing overall skin quality and beauty.

About Tome

Tome is Dermata's newest skincare line to bring about a new realm of skincare that is powerful, not punishing. Tome in its literal meaning is a large, important, scholarly book, usually telegraphing ancestral innovations. Dermata intends to educate consumers with a brand that tells a story while being rooted in science and history. Tome will consist of a line of skincare products made with Spongilla lacustris, a freshwater sponge that has evolved over millions of years, for consumers that are compelled by science and story to find the most potent products for their skincare routine. Dermata believes its Tome skincare line will amplify existing skincare routines with essential ingredients that deliver exponential results, without harmful extremes. Dermata's first planned product to launch under the Tome brand name is a once weekly treatment, targeting acne, that is an easy addition to any skincare routine. Dermata expects to launch this product in the middle of 2026 with additional product launches planned to follow. Start your skincare story at www.tomeskincare.com.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics is a scientific leader in dermatology that recently announced a strategic pivot from pharmaceutical development to begin focusing on the development and distribution of direct-to-consumer skincare solutions. The Company is currently developing a once-weekly acne treatment system that utilizes an active ingredient from US Food and Drug Administration over-the-counter monograph in combination with Dermata's Spongilla technology to create a unique treatment option for consumers suffering with acne. The Company plans to launch this initial acne system in the middle of 2026 with additional products planned to follow. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, or to join our mailing list, please visit http://www.dermatarx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and new risks may emerge from time to time. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including, but are not limited to, statements related to: Dermata's shift to commercialize skincare products; the anticipated benefits of the strategic shift; the timing of any future announcements; the anticipated benefits of Dermata's strategic shift, including acceleration of its path to commercialization, reduction of regulatory burdens, and expansion into broader consumer markets; the expected timing and success of any planned product launches; the potential market acceptance of any products; and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of such words as "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "continue," "outlook," "will," "potential" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in product development and commercialization. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Dermata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Dermata undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Dermata Investors:

Cliff Mastricola

Investor Relations

cmastricola@dermatarx.com

SOURCE: Dermata Therapeutics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dermata-opens-a-new-chapter-with-the-release-of-tome-skincare-1143964