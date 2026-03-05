

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The six-days-old Middle East War is expanding to an additional country, with Azerbaijan alleging that it was attacked by two Iranian drones.



Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said two drone attacks were carried out against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic mid-day Thursday.



One drone struck the terminal building of the airport in Nakhchivan, near the border with Iran, while another drone fell near a school building in the village of Shakarabad.



The country's foreign ministry strongly condemned the drone attacks that damaged the passenger terminal at the airport, and injured two civilians.



'We demand from the Islamic Republic of Iran to provide, within the shortest possible timeframe, a clear explanation regarding the case, conduct an appropriate investigation, and take the necessary urgent measures to ensure that such attacks are not repeated in the future', it said in a statement.



The Ambassador of Iran, Mojtaba Demirchilou, has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where it lodged a strong protest.



The Azerbaijani government warned that it will take 'appropriate response measures'.



