

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Prada S.p.A (PRDSF.OB) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR851.93 million, or EUR0.333 per share. This compares with EUR838.90 million, or EUR0.328 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to EUR5.717 billion from EUR5.431 billion last year.



Prada S.p.A earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR851.93 Mln. vs. EUR838.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.333 vs. EUR0.328 last year. -Revenue: EUR5.717 Bln vs. EUR5.431 Bln last year.



