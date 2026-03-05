OSR Holdings, Inc. Granted 180-Day Nasdaq Extension; Reaffirms Strategic Momentum

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH), a global healthcare holding company advancing innovative biomedical technologies, today announced that it has received written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC granting the Company an additional 180-calendar-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), the minimum $1.00 bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The extension provides the Company until August 31, 2026, to satisfy the rule by achieving a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for ten consecutive business days. There is no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock, which will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "OSRH."

Strategic Continuity and Execution

As outlined in the CEO's February 2026 Statement to Shareholders, the Company remains focused on strengthening its capital structure and advancing near-term value catalysts, including:

VXM01 Licensing Initiative: Subsidiary Vaximm AG continues to advance discussions toward a global licensing transaction for lead immuno-oncology asset VXM01, structured to include USD 30 million in upfront consideration (USD 15 million cash and USD 15 million digital assets) and up to USD 815 million in milestone payments.

Medical Device Platform Merger: Progressing consolidation of RMC and Woori IO to form an integrated medical technology and distribution platform, while advancing international partnership interest in Woori IO's non-invasive glucose monitoring technology.

In its prior disclosure regarding the minimum bid price deficiency, the Company noted unusual trading dynamics impacting its share price. While management continues to monitor market activity and safeguard shareholder interests, the Company believes that disciplined execution of its strategic initiatives and continued strengthening of underlying fundamentals represent the most effective path to enhancing long-term shareholder value.

"We view this extension as a clear operational runway for our strategic initiatives to mature and translate into tangible shareholder value," said Tim Smith, Head of Investor Relations. "With multiple near-term catalysts advancing, we believe OSR Holdings is well positioned to strengthen its capital markets profile and return to compliance through disciplined execution."

The Company will continue to monitor its bid price closely and remains confident in its ability to execute its strategic initiatives and restore full compliance during the extension period.

About OSR Holdings, Inc.

OSR Holdings is a healthcare-focused holding company dedicated to accelerating innovation across immuno-oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical technologies. Through strategic investment and operational oversight, the Company seeks to develop and commercialize transformative healthcare solutions while maintaining a strong commitment to corporate governance and long-term shareholder value. Learn more at www.OSR-Holdings.com

Contact

Media & Investor Contacts

OSR Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@osr-holdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; the timing, structure, and potential completion of any licensing transaction involving VXM01; anticipated upfront or milestone consideration (including digital asset components); and the execution of the Company's strategic initiatives. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory developments, transaction execution risk, volatility in digital asset markets, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: OSR Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/osr-holdings-inc.-granted-180-day-nasdaq-extension-reaffirms-strategic-momentum-1144025