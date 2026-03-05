Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
WKN: A41YR6 | ISIN: IE000B5COQZ5
NASDAQ
05.03.26 | 15:39
35,000 US-Dollar
+1,42 % +0,490
ACCESS Newswire
05.03.2026 16:02 Uhr
SMX Public Limited: SMX Strengthens Transparency and Security for Australia's Rare Earth Supply Chains to the US

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / In the context of US demands for critical minerals, rare earth elements play a central role in clean energy, defense, and advanced technology markets. Australia has emerged as one of the world's leading producers of rare earth minerals for America, with significant reserves and production output. However, challenges remain in traceability, origin verification, and complex multi-stage processing across global supply chains. SMX offers a technological solution that enhances transparency and security for rare earth materials, which can support Australia's strategic mineral initiatives.

SMX has developed a molecular identity platform that gives materials a permanent, embedded signature that survives every stage of processing and transformation. This capability allows the origin and history of a material to be independently verified by the material itself rather than relying solely on paperwork or certificates, which can be lost or misaligned in complex supply chains. The technology applies to a wide range of materials, including rare earth minerals, by enabling origin and traceability from extraction through refining and manufacturing, even when materials change form.

Australia is currently among the top countries in the world for rare earth mineral reserves and production, supplying a significant percentage of the global total - including the United States. The country's rare earth industry has been expanding, and new processing facilities are under development to reduce reliance on external refining operations. Governments and industries worldwide are increasingly focused on ethical sourcing, secure supply chains, and compliance with verification requirements for materials that support critical technologies.

In this environment, SMX's molecular identity technology provides a tool that can help producers, regulators, manufacturers, and buyers confirm the authenticity and provenance of rare earth materials throughout their lifecycle. By embedding verification at the material level, rare earth supplies from Australian projects can gain enhanced credibility in global markets that demand higher standards of traceability and regulatory compliance.

SMX's technology also aligns with broader strategic partnerships between Australia and other nations working to diversify critical mineral supply chains and reduce dependence on dominant processing hubs. As rare earth supply chains evolve and nations seek greater resilience and transparency, SMX offers a way to ensure that the history of critical minerals is preserved and verifiable from mine to market.

In a world where supply chain certainty increasingly determines economic and technological leadership, SMX's molecular identity platform positions itself as a robust solution for traceability that meets the demands of both domestic policy goals and international markets.

Press Contact: Jeremy Murphy/ jeremy@360bespoke.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-strengthens-transparency-and-security-for-australia%e2%80%99s-rare-e-1144016

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
