Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
WKN: A41YR6 | ISIN: IE000B5COQZ5
NASDAQ
04.03.26 | 20:30
34,510 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
SMX Public Limited: SMX: The Company That Secures the World - Whether in Peace or War

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / In a world defined by uncertainty, from geopolitical tensions to fragile global supply chains, SMX is emerging as a foundational technology for trust, transparency, and security. Whether in times of peace or periods of conflict, SMX provides governments, enterprises, and institutions with the tools needed to protect critical systems, verify materials, and maintain operational stability.

Modern risk rarely arrives without warning. It often begins quietly, through counterfeit components, compromised materials, undocumented sourcing, or unverified hardware entering sensitive systems. These vulnerabilities can undermine infrastructure, disrupt economies, and weaken national security.

SMX addresses these challenges through molecular-level marking and digital verification technology that gives physical materials a permanent, secure identity. From raw materials and manufactured components to finished products and recycled assets, each item can be authenticated, tracked, and validated throughout its lifecycle.

By embedding verification directly into materials, SMX transforms supply chains from paper-based systems into intelligent, self-reporting networks. This approach enables instant authentication, reduces fraud, and strengthens accountability across borders and industries.

In times of peace, SMX supports economic resilience and sustainable growth. Its technology enhances regulatory compliance, strengthens environmental reporting, and improves transparency in global trade. Manufacturers, recyclers, and distributors gain confidence in sourcing, quality, and sustainability claims, while regulators gain reliable data for oversight and enforcement.

In times of conflict or heightened geopolitical tension, SMX serves as a critical layer of protection. By eliminating anonymity from key components and materials, the technology helps prevent the infiltration of compromised parts into communications networks, energy systems, transportation infrastructure, and defense supply chains. This reduces exposure to sabotage, cyber-physical attacks, and systemic disruption.

As warfare increasingly extends into digital and supply chain domains, material verification has become a frontline defense. SMX enables early detection of threats, limits the spread of counterfeit or manipulated hardware, and strengthens national and industrial resilience.

SMX's platform is designed to be globally interoperable and politically neutral. It does not depend on regional standards or national control systems, making it suitable for international trade, cross-border partnerships, and multinational operations. This neutrality positions SMX as a trusted infrastructure layer in an era marked by declining institutional trust and rising geopolitical competition.

From rare earth materials and semiconductors to pharmaceuticals, plastics, and energy components, SMX brings visibility and accountability to assets that were previously difficult to monitor. Risk becomes measurable. Compliance becomes verifiable. Trust becomes data-driven.

With growing adoption across industries and regions, SMX is establishing itself as a core component of modern supply chain and security architecture. As governments tighten regulations and organizations seek greater resilience, the company's technology provides a scalable, future-ready solution.

For institutions, investors, and enterprises navigating an increasingly volatile global environment, SMX represents more than innovation. It represents certainty, continuity, and protection.

Contact: Jeremy Murphy/ jeremy@360bespoke.com

In a world where stability can no longer be assumed, SMX delivers proof, security, and confidence, whether in peace or in war.

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-the-company-that-secures-the-world-whether-in-peace-or-war-1144012

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
