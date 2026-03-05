Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Meadowbank Strategic Partners Inc. ("Meadowbank"), a Calgary-based investor relations ("IR") and capital markets advisory firm, today announced that Answir Inc., its artificial intelligence technology subsidiary, has been admitted to the NVIDIA Inception Program, an initiative designed to support and accelerate startups developing advanced AI technologies.

The NVIDIA Inception Program provides qualifying companies with technical resources, infrastructure support, and access to NVIDIA's global ecosystem of developers, partners, and investors. As a member of the program, Answir gains access to benefits including cloud GPU credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, deep-learning training resources, and engineering guidance to support the continued development and scaling of the Answir platform.

Participation in the program also provides exposure to NVIDIA's network of venture capital firms and strategic partners, enabling member companies to connect with investors and technology collaborators through curated introductions, events, and startup ecosystem initiatives. For emerging AI companies, these benefits can significantly reduce infrastructure costs associated with training and operating AI models while accelerating product development timelines and strengthening access to capital markets and strategic partnerships.

"We are genuinely thrilled to join the NVIDIA Inception Program," said Nick Kuzyk, MBA, Principal & Owner of Meadowbank Strategic Partners Inc. "NVIDIA has built the foundational computing infrastructure behind much of the world's AI innovation. Access to GPU credits, technical expertise, and NVIDIA's global investor and partner ecosystem will help accelerate the continued development and commercialization of the Answir platform."

About Answir

Answir is an AI-powered investor relations platform developed by Answir Inc., a subsidiary of Meadowbank Strategic Partners Inc., and designed to help public and private companies engage more effectively with investors and other stakeholders. Embedded directly on a company's website, Answir enables users to ask natural-language questions and receive instant responses drawn exclusively from a company's verified disclosures and integrated stock data feeds, including regulatory filings, press releases, investor presentations, and other approved materials.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools that rely on broad internet data, Answir operates within a ring-fenced knowledge base of authorized company information, helping organizations maintain compliance and avoid speculative or unverified responses. The platform provides automated responses to investor inquiries, analytics on stakeholder engagement, and tools for capturing investor leads, enabling companies to modernize investor communications while allowing IR teams to focus on higher-value strategic activities.

Based on analysis of typical investor relations workflows and costs, companies using the platform can expect an average return of approximately $3.20 for every $1.00 spent on Answir, driven by a combination of cost savings, efficiency gains, and improved investor engagement. Learn more at www.answir.ai.

About Meadowbank Strategic Partners Inc.

Meadowbank Strategic Partners Inc. is a Calgary-based investor relations and capital markets advisory firm providing strategic communications, disclosure support, and market-facing advisory services to public and growth-stage companies. Meadowbank combines deep capital markets experience with modern technology to help issuers improve transparency, strengthen investor engagement, and navigate the public markets more effectively. Learn more at www.mdwbnk.com.

