SIXT USA a subsidiary of Sixt SE, a global leader in premium mobility services today announced the launch of SIXT ONE in the United States a new rewards program tailored to the expectations of American travelers. Designed for a market that values perks, personalization, and premium service, SIXT ONE delivers a status-driven experience that goes beyond points.

Customers who download the SIXT app, enroll in SIXT ONE and book directly with SIXT can unlock meaningful benefits at every stage of their journey including instant savings of up to 20% upon joining (depending on status tier), the ability to skip the counter, accelerated points earning, complimentary upgrades, and redeemable rewards on every qualifying rental. These benefits underscore SIXT's continued investment in customer satisfaction and long-term loyalty in one of the world's most rewards-driven travel markets.

To celebrate the official launch of SIXT ONE, new members who join the program and book their first rental through the SIXT app between March 9 and April 30, 2026 will receive 250 bonus rental points. This offer gives members an immediate head start on rewards, helping them unlock greater savings on future bookings immediately.

Tom Kennedy, President, SIXT North America: "American travelers are deeply engaged in loyalty ecosystems, and value earning rewards and unlocking perks with every purchase. SIXT ONE makes it easy to earn points, climb in status, and enjoy benefits that elevate every trip. From day one, members unlock immediate savings and start earning toward even greater rewards. We listened carefully to our customers and built a program that delivers meaningful recognition and the benefits they value most."

SIXT ONE enhances the rental experience for both business and leisure travelers by offering exclusive benefits, status-based rewards, instant member savings, and ability to skip the rental counter. Points can be earned and redeemed on qualifying rentals in participating countries, currently including the United States, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, with plans to expand to additional global markets.

SIXT ONE Features:

Two Types of Points : Members earn status points for benefits and rental points for savings

: Members earn for benefits and for savings Status Tiers Bonuses : Members unlock greater rewards as they progress through four tiers Silver (base tier, upon joining), Gold (2000+ status points), Platinum (4000+ status points), and Diamond (6000+ status points). All members receive instant savings upon joining up to 20% depending on tier while higher tiers accelerate rental points earnings: +10% with Gold, +20% with Platinum, and +30% with Diamond.

: Members unlock greater rewards as they progress through four tiers Silver (base tier, upon joining), Gold (2000+ status points), Platinum (4000+ status points), and Diamond (6000+ status points). All members receive instant savings upon joining up to 20% depending on tier while higher tiers accelerate rental points earnings: +10% with Gold, +20% with Platinum, and +30% with Diamond. Exclusive Perks Benefits: SIXT ONE members enjoy additional discounts, the ability to skip the counter, member-only offers and discounts, and complimentary upgrades for Platinum and Diamond members (subject to availability).

How to Earn Redeem Points:

SIXT ONE is a Euro-based program. If members pay in another currency, their spend (excluding taxes, fees, and mandatory charges) will be converted into Euros at the exchange rate valid at the time of invoicing. Points are then credited directly to the member's account. For example:

Status points: Earn status points on qualifying dollars spent (approximately 1 point per $1.15 €1* on rentals, excluding taxes, fees and mandatory charges). Accumulate points to unlock higher tiers with greater benefits.

Rental points: Earn rental points on qualifying dollars spent (approximately 1 point per $1.15 €1* on qualifying rentals, excluding taxes, fees and mandatory charges). Rental points can be redeemed for savings on future bookings.

Redeeming rental points is seamless. After selecting a vehicle, protection, and any extras, points can be applied on the 'Review Your Booking' page for immediate savings.

Partner Rewards:

SIXT ONE members have the flexibility to choose how they earn rewards. By default, new members earn SIXT rental points, but those who prefer to earn from one of SIXT's many available partner programs with airlines and hotels can update their preference in their SIXT account. Once selected, the change automatically applies to all future bookings. No matter which option members choose, every qualifying rental earns status points, allowing members to progress through status tiers and enjoy greater benefits while deciding whether to build rewards with SIXT or a partner.

Enrollment in SIXT ONE and booking direct is free, simple and available through the SIXT.com or SIXT app. Existing customers can join by consenting to program terms and conditions, and new customers without an account will be prompted to create one during the process. Once enrolled, members can track their points, tier levels, and benefits through a dedicated dashboard.

The launch of SIXT ONE in the United States reflects SIXT's rapid growth in one of the world's most loyalty-driven markets. In just a little over a decade, the United States has become the most important growth market for SIXT. Today, SIXT operates more than 100 rental branches in 27 states, employs more than 2,000 team members, and now serves 56 of the most important airports across the country.

*For illustrative purposes only. Points are earned 1 point per EUR spent and all spend in USD will be converted to EUR and customer credited based on conversion rate on the invoice date.

