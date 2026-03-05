Banijay Group N.V.: Fy 2025 Results - Strong Performance With Adjusted Ebitda Up +8.6%

Press Release Paris, 5 March 2026

Full Year 2025 Results

STRONG 2025 PERFORMANCE WITH ADJUSTED EBITDA UP +8.6%1

2025 GUIDANCE ACHIEVED

ANNOUNCEMENT OF TWO STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATIVE M&A



STRATEGIC UPDATE ON MARCH 26, 2026

FY 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue up +3.4% 1 to €4,881m

up +3.4% to €4,881m Adjusted EBITDA up +8.6% 1 to €961m, Adjusted EBITDA margin up 100bp vs FY 2024 to 19.7%

up +8.6% to €961m, Adjusted EBITDA margin up 100bp vs FY 2024 to 19.7% Adjusted net income up +6.3% at current currencies to €450m, net income at €265m (vs €155m in FY 2024)

up +6.3% at current currencies to €450m, net income at €265m (vs €155m in FY 2024) Adjusted free cash flow conversion of 81%

of 81% Adjusted operating free cash flow conversion of 65% 2 Deleveraging & liquidity: 2.7x leverage ratio (0.2x deleveraging vs end-2024), €494m cash position Proposed dividend of €0.35 per share, equal to 33.4% payout ratio on Adjusted net income





of 65%

FY 2025 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Resilient content production & distribution activity and strong Live experiences

Revenue up +0.4% 1 to €3,287m, growth fueled by live experiences

to €3,287m, growth fueled by live experiences Adjusted EBITDA up +5.7% 1 with 80 basis point margin improvement, reaching 16.6%

with 80 basis point margin improvement, reaching 16.6% Challenging production & distribution market environment mitigated by leadership position and the delivery of major scripted titles to global streaming platforms

Double-digit growth of Live experiences and other, at 20.3%1, driven by successful roll-out of Luminiscence experience and strong performance of Balich Wonder Studio

Strong online sports betting & gaming results

Double-digit FY 2025 revenue growth, at +10.2% 1 to €1,594m

to €1,594m Strong adjusted EBITDA up +12.6% 1 , with enhanced margin reaching 26.7%, up 60 basis point, despite higher betting taxes in France since July 2025

, with enhanced margin reaching 26.7%, up 60 basis point, despite higher betting taxes in France since July 2025 Continued strong increase in Unique Active Players with 23% growth in FY 2025, driven by relentless improvement of user experience across all products

Online sportsbook revenue up 6.8% 1 in FY 2025, despite the absence of global championship, driven by strong player engagement in major sports competitions and enhanced sports betting app following the release of its ninth version

in FY 2025, despite the absence of global championship, driven by strong player engagement in major sports competitions and enhanced sports betting app following the release of its ninth version Double-digit growth in online casino and poker, underpinned by continued positive momentum in online casino in Portugal and since its launch in early 2025, in Côte d'Ivoire; strong results in online poker following the release of the new proprietary platform at the end of 2024





STRATEGIC UPDATE

Banijay Group will update its financial trajectory at a Strategic Update Session on Thursday, 26 March 2026.





François Riahi, CEO of Banijay Group, said:

"Banijay Group delivered a strong performance in 2025, with revenue approaching €4.9 billion and Adjusted EBITDA up 8.6%, driving further margin expansion and strong cash generation. In a year marked by a challenging production backdrop and a softer sports calendar, our diversified model once again demonstrated its growth potential.

We continued to deliver major series to global streaming platforms and reinforced our leadership in IP. Live experiences achieved double-digit growth, powered by the international roll-out of Luminiscence and by Balich Wonder Studio's organization of major ceremonies that marked the year.

Online sports betting & gaming sustained strong momentum, with revenue up 10% despite a record year in 2024, and a further 23% increase in Unique Active Players. Adjusted EBITDA for this business once again recorded double-digit growth despite the absence of major sports competition and the increase in taxes in France in July 2025.

The acquisition of Tipico in 2025 represented a transformative milestone for the Group. It broadens our geographical diversity and positions Banijay Group as a leader in the sector. In parallel, the combination of Banijay Entertainment and All3Media, announced on March 3rd, will increase penetration with global streaming platforms, while accelerating IP monetization through digital and live adaptations, further positioning Banijay Group as a consolidator of the global industry, as announced at our Capital Markets Day.

With improved profitability, disciplined deleveraging and a strengthened industrial capabilities across all our businesses, we are entering 2026 with confidence. In light of these developments, we look forward to presenting our updated strategy and mid-term financial guidance at our Strategic Update on 26 March."

*****

KEY FINANCIALS IN FY 2025

€m FY 2024 FY 2025 % reported change % constant currency & current scope3 Revenue 4,803.3 4,880.5 1.6% 3.4% Adjusted EBITDA 900.2 961.1 6.8% 8.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.7% 19.7% Net income/(loss) for the period 154.6 264.7 Adjusted net income 422.8 449.6 6.3% Adjusted free cash flow 745.0 779.7 4.6% Free cash flow conversion rate 82.8% 81.1% For the twelve-month period ended 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2025 Net financial debt (reported) 2,599 2,573 Net financial debt / Adjusted EBITDA 2.9x 2.7x

Refer to the Appendix for definition

FY 2025 KEY EVENTS

Acquisition of a majority stake in Tipico Group

On October 28th, 2025, Banijay Group announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Tipico Group, the sports betting and gaming leader in Germany and Austria, to strengthen its position across Europe and become the fourth European sports betting and gaming operator and the first sports betting operator in continental Europe. With two additional local champions across Europe, Banijay Gaming will become the leader in six countries including Germany, France, Portugal, Austria, Poland and Côte d'Ivoire. The transaction is expected to double revenue and free cash-flow at Banijay Gaming, creating a highly attractive value proposition combining high margins and strong cash generation.

Under the agreement, Betclic and Tipico are valued at €4.8bn and €4.6bn respectively. Banijay Group will acquire a majority stake in Tipico by purchasing a significant portion of CVC's share in Tipico. All shareholders of Betclic and Tipico, including their founders, will become shareholders of the combined entity. On January 2026, Banijay Gaming announced the successful financing of €3,139 million to refinance Tipico's existing debt and finance the cash-out to CVC and Tipico's managers. Following the announcement of the transaction, Moody's maintained the rating on Betclic's existing TLB, underscoring strong lender confidence in the acquisition of Tipico. The proposed transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, in particular merger control and gambling regulators approvals. The closing of the transaction is expected in first semester 2026.

Divestment of Bet-at-home

As part of Betclic's acquisition of a majority stake in Tipico, the Group was required to dispose of its 53.9% stake in Bet-at-Home. Bet-at-Home was deconsolidated on November 30, 2025 and all shares were disposed of as of December 31, 2025.

In this context, François Riahi, Chief Executive Officer of Banijay Group, and Véronique Giraudon, former Chief Financial Officer of Betclic, have resigned from their positions as members of the Supervisory Board of bet-at-home AG, with immediate effect.

POST-FY 2025 EVENTS

Successful financing at Banijay Gaming

On January 21, 2026, Banijay Gaming announced the successful pricing of €3,139 million financing. The financing package comprised:

€ 1,000 million senior secured notes due 2031, which have a coupon of 5.125%, at par.

€1,500 million term loan B facility with a maturity in 2031 and bears interest at a rate of Euribor 3 months plus 3.000% margin. Banijay Gaming entered into two rate swaps instruments to hedge the debt variable rate with a fixed rate at 2.36%.

$750 million term loan B facility with maturity in 2031 and bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 2.750% margin. Banijay Gaming entered into two interest rate and currency hedging instruments. The two cross currency swaps have two main objectives: (i) to hedge the risk of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate (Fx. Rate per Eur. Of c. $1.1731) and (ii) to lock the variable rate with a fixed rate of 5.2506%.

€70 million (equivalent) multicurrency Revolving Credit Facility.

Banijay Live's Balich Wonder Studio Appoints Carlo Noseda as CEO

In February 2026, Banijay Live's Balich Wonder Studio appointed Carlo Noseda as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 March 2026. Former co-founder and CEO of M&C Saatchi Group Europe, Noseda brings extensive international experience across brand strategy, entertainment and experiential marketing. His mandate is to lead the next phase of growth, accelerating international expansion and diversification, while reinforcing Balich Wonder Studio's leadership in the creation and production of large-scale global sport and institutional ceremonies.

Combination of Banijay Entertainment and All3Media

On March 3, 2026, Banijay Group and RedBird IMI announced they have entered into a strategic partnership to merge Banijay Entertainment (inclusive of Banijay Live) and All3Media, creating a global media and entertainment powerhouse.

This strategic combination will strengthen scale and IP ownership, uniting world-class IP under one roof including hits such as The Traitors, Big Brother, Survivor, Peaky Blinders, Gogglebox, House of Guinness, The Assassin, Hamnet, and increase exposure to key growth segments including further penetration with global streaming platforms and acceleration of IP monetization through digital and live adaptations.

Under the agreement, RedBird IMI will fully roll out its investment into the new combined entity. This implies a total cash upstream for Banijay Group of €796m, including a cash payment of €625m to Banijay Group and a €171m pre-closing dividend paid by Banijay Entertainment to Banijay Group to reflect respective valuations agreed under the transaction.

On a proforma basis, the combined entity would have generated revenues exceeding €4.4bn and adjusted EBITDA of €690m4 in 2024, bringing Banijay Group's total 2024 pro forma revenues to €7.4bn5 and adjusted EBITDA to €1.5bn5-

The proposed transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the fall of 2026.

STRATEGIC UPDATE

Banijay Group will give its mid-term financial guidance during its strategic update on March 26th, 2026. The new trajectory will reflect Group's transformation with the last two major M&A, including the acquisition of a majority stake in Tipico Group and the combination between Banijay Entertainment and All3Media.

------------------

As previously communicated, Banijay Group aims to expand its free float and stock liquidity. In this respect, the company continues to actively monitor market conditions in readiness for a market opportunity.



PROFIT & LOSS - FY 2025

In € million FY 2024 FY 2025 % reported change Revenue 4,803.3 4,880.5 1.6% Total external and personnel expenses (3,850.7) (3,888.7) 1.0% External expenses (2,597.0) (2,700.1) 4.0% Personnel expenses excluding LTIP & employment-related earn-out & option expenses (1,253.7) (1,188.6) (5.2)% Other operating income & expenses excl. restructuring costs & other non-recurring items (35.1) (27.2) (22.3)% Depreciation and amortization expenses net of reversals related to fiction and other operational provisions (17.3) (3.5) (79.6)% Adjusted EBITDA 900.2 961.1 6.8% Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.7% 19.7% Restructuring costs and other non-recurring items (54.8) (51.3) (6.4)% LTIP expenses (145.9) (78.3) (46.3)% Employment-related earn-out and option expenses (24.3) (26.3) 8.1% Depreciation and amortization (excl. D&A fiction and other operational provisions) (164.5) (164.3) (0.2)% Operating profit/(loss) 510.7 641.0 25.5% Cost of net debt (199.6) (193.7) (2.9)% Other finance income/(costs) (43.3) (29.1) (32.8)% Net financial income/(expense) (242.9) (222.8) (8.3)% Share of net income from associates & joint ventures (3.1) (10.9) n.a Earnings before provision for income taxes 264.7 407.2 53.8% Income tax expenses (110.1) (142.5) 29.4% Net income/(loss) for the period 154.6 264.7 71.2% Attributable to: Non-controlling interests 8.5 17.2 103.2% Shareholders 146.1 247.5 69.4% Restructuring costs and other non-recurring items 54.8 51.3 (6.4)% LTIP and employment-related earn-out and option expenses 170.2 104.5 (38.6)% Other finance income/(costs) 43.3 29.1 (32.8)% Adjusted net income 422.8 449.6 6.3%

CONSOLIDATED REVENUE

Banijay Group recorded revenue of €4,881m, up +3.4%6 with +0.4%6 for Banijay Entertainment & Live and +10.2%6 for Banijay Gaming.

This is reflected as follows by business:

€m FY 2024 FY 2025 % reported change % constant currency & current scope6 Production 2,614.7 2,521.5 (3.6)% (1.3)% Distribution 397.0 368.3 (7.2)% (5.4)% Live experiences & other 336.0 397.0 18.2 % 20.3 % Banijay Entertainment & Banijay Live 3,347.8 3,286.8 (1.8)% 0.4% Sportsbook 1,144.0 1,214.3 6.1 % 6.8% Casino 213.3 249.3 16.9 % 17.4% Poker 77.6 105.8 36.5 % 36.5% Turf 20.6 24.3 17.7 % 17.7% Banijay Gaming 1,455.5 1,593.7 9.5 % 10.2% TOTAL REVENUE 4,803.3 4,880.5 1.6% 3.4%

Content production, distribution & Live experiences

In 2025, while the industry continued to face a disciplined commissioning environment, Banijay Entertainment demonstrated resilience, capitalising on its scale and leading market position to reinforce its status as a trusted partner to global streaming platforms and local broadcasters. At the same time, the continued expansion of live experiences illustrated the strength of the Group's diversified entertainment model, supporting growth beyond traditional content production and distribution.

Content production:

In 2025, content production revenue stood at €2,521.5m, down (1.3)%6-

The Group delivered a strong slate of global hits to streaming platforms, strengthening its position as the #1 European studio in scripted. This important pipeline includes The Gardener for Netflix, which ranked as the #1 scripted show in Spain and reached the top spot on the streamer's charts in 21 territories. Culpa Nuestra completed the successful trilogy on Prime Video, with its trailer becoming the most-watched ever for a Spanish-language title on the platform. The Buccaneers Season 2 entered the top 10 in multiple territories, leading to a Season 3 commission, while NCIS: Sydney Season 3 for Paramount+ and CBS reached 4.7 million viewers, with Season 4 already ordered. In Italy, Mrs Playmen ranked #1 on Netflix.

In non-scripted, where Banijay Entertainment holds the #1 position as global producer, the Group successfully scaled formats through local adaptations. Last One Laughing expanded to 11 territories for Prime Video, with the UK renewed for a second season, and its trailer becoming the platform's most-watched movie trailer ever with 163 million views. Banijay Studios North America launched Temptation Island on Netflix for the first time, where it was crowned the best-performing non-scripted programme globally, with Season 2 commissioned for 2026. New and returning formats continued to scale, including Shaolin Heroes (six versions commissioned to date, with Sweden, Switzerland, France, Belgium and the Netherlands added in 2025), The Summit (six versions now at play, with Germany commissioned in 2025), and The Fifty, which reached six versions with India commissioned in 2025.

Content distribution:

In 2025, content distribution revenue stood at €368.3m, down (5.4)%7. The year was marked by the sale of major finished tapes, including Grantchester- Home and Away- Mr Bean or The Office, alongside the continued strong performance of flagship formats such as MasterChef- Survivor- Big Brother or Deal or No Deal-

In May 2025, K7 Media published its report Tracking the Giants: The Top 100 Travelling Unscripted Formats 2024-2025, naming Banijay Entertainment "Distributor of the Year" for the third consecutive year. The ranking reflects both the number of new adaptations and returning seasons.

At the end of 2025, the number of hours in the catalogue exceeded 225,000 hours of content, an increase of around 19,000 hours compared to December 2024.

Live experiences & other

Live experiences & other recorded revenue of €397.0m in FY25, up 20.3%7 compared to FY24. The number of live events produced doubled year-on-year, increasing from 1,500 in 2024 to 3,000 in 2025, reflecting strong operational momentum across the division. Growth was primarily driven by the successful integration of Lotchi and the strong performance of Balich Wonder Studio.

Since its acquisition, Lotchi accelerated the roll-out of its flagship Luminiscence experience across France and internationally, producing an average of four shows per day in 2025 and launching 16 new productions of which eleven in France and five abroad, including four openings realised in partnership with Banijay Entertainment's labels. As a result, ticket sales tripled year-on-year, reaching approximately one million tickets by year-end 2025.

Balich Wonder Studio delivered major international sports ceremonies throughout 2025, including the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the FIFA World Cup 2025, the African Cup of Nations 2025 and the UEFA Women's EURO 2025, as well as the UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show. Continuing its momentum into 2026, the Group also produced the Opening Ceremony of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games, mobilising 350 professionals, 600 suppliers and a cast of 1,340 performers, with seven out of ten viewers describing it as the most memorable Winter Opening Ceremony ever, according to IOC data.

Online sports betting & gaming

Banijay Gaming delivered a strong performance in FY25, with online sports betting and gaming revenue reaching €1,593.7m, up 10.2%7 year-on-year, despite the absence a major international sport events and against a record 2024 comparative base. The Group continued to outperform its markets, further diversifying its activity through its multi-product strategy, with cross-selling within the customer base reaching approximately 35%.

The number of Unique Active Players increased by 23% over the year, driven by strong player engagement and continued enhancements of user experience across products.

Sportsbook revenue amounted to €1,214.3m, up 6.8%8, driven by strong interest across major competitions, notably the UEFA Champions League and national leagues, despite temporary impacts from adverse sports results. In 2025, the sportsbook app was upgraded with the release of its ninth version, introducing new features, innovative bets and enhanced personalisation. As of December 2025, the sportsbook application ranked as the most downloaded sports betting app across all its markets.

Online casino revenue reached €249.3m, up 17.4%8, reflecting strong momentum in Portugal and in Côte d'Ivoire following the launch of the activity in early 2025. During the year, 280 new titles were launched, including 20% proprietary or exclusive games. The casino app underwent significant upgrades, including an enhanced recommendation engine, redesigned gameplay functionalities and new management layers, further strengthening player retention and monetisation.

Online poker revenue stood at €105.8m, up 36.5%8, supported by the successful roll-out of the new proprietary platform launched at the end of 2024. The enhanced offering and improved user experience drove higher engagement, with the number of users increasing by 1.5x following the introduction of PKO tournaments.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Banijay Group recorded a +8.6%9 strong increase in Adjusted EBITDA to €961.1m in 2025 compared to 2024 with a 100 basis point increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin reaching 19.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA - In € million FY 2024 FY 2025 % reported

change % constant currency & current scope9 Banijay Entertainment & Banijay Live 528.2 544.0 3.0% 5.7% Banijay Gaming 379.8 425.2 12.0% 12.6% Holding (7.8) (8.2) Adjusted EBITDA 900.2 961.1 6.8% 8.6% Banijay Entertainment & Banijay Live 15.8% 16.6% Banijay Gaming 26.1% 26.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.7% 19.7%

At a Group level, total external charges and personnel expenses (excluding LTIP and employment-related earn-out & option expenses) rose by +1.0% at current exchange rates in 2025, reflecting revenue growth and cost control across activities.

FROM ADJUSTED EBITDA TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Restructuring and other non-recurring items: €(51.3)m in 2025 compared to €(54.8)m in 2024 and mainly reflects the divestment of Bet at home in December 2025.

LTIP expenses totaled €(78.3)m in 2025 compared to €(145.9)m in 2024, down (46.3)% as anticipated.

Employment-related earn-out and option expenses: €(26.3)m in 2025 compared to €(24.3)m in 2024.

Depreciation and amortization (excl. D&A fiction and other operational provisions): €(164.3)m in 2025 compared to €(164.5) in 2024.

Net financial result amounted to €(222.8)m in 2025 compared to €(242.9)m in 2024. Of this amount:

Cost of net debt totaled €(193.7)m in 2025 compared to €(199.6)m in 2024.

totaled €(193.7)m in 2025 compared to €(199.6)m in 2024. Other financial income and expenses amounted to €(29.1)m in 2025 compared to €(43.3)m in 2024, mainly explained by the change in fair value of the Put/Earn-out debt and other financial instruments, hedging instruments and currency impact.

Income tax expenses amounted to €(142.5)m in 2025 compared to €(110.1)m in 2024, reflecting an improvement in the effective tax rate.

Adjusted net income rose by +6.3% to €449.6m in 2025.

FREE CASH FLOW AND NET FINANCIAL DEBT

The Group's Adjusted free cash flow (after lease payments) reached €779.7m in 2025, up +4.6% year-on-year, driven by the business performance.

Capital expenditures increased to €(129.8)m in 2025 from €(104.9)m in 2024, mainly explained by higher level of third-party distribution advances and digital investment at Banijay Entertainment.

Adjusted free cash flow conversion after capex and leases payment amounted to 81%.

The change in working capital requirement of €(40.0)m in 2025 was mainly explained by one-off effects linked to record 2024 results at Banijay Gaming, including exceptional 2024 performance-related payouts cashed out in 2025.

Income taxes paid amounted to €(156.1)m in 2025 compared to €(98.0)m in 2024 and includes a one-off cash-out of €(27)m in 2025 related to CIT catch-up on 2024 results.

Adjusted operating free cash flow stood at €583.6m in 2025, down (5.9)% compared to €620.1m in 2024. Excluding one-off impact, Adjusted operating free cash-flow stood at €623.6m, up 9.6% compared to €569.2m in 2024.

€m FY 2024 FY 2025 % reported

change Adjusted EBITDA 900.2 961.1 6.8 % Capex (104.9) (129.8) Total cash outflows for leases that are not recognised as rental expenses (50.3) (51.6) Adjusted free cash flow 745.0 779.7 4.6 % Change in working capital* (26.9) (40.0) Income tax paid (98.0) (156.1) Adjusted operating free cash flow 620.1 583.6 (5.9)%

*Includes fictions in progress and associated financings and excludes LTIP paid, exceptional items cash-out, trade receivables on providers and players' liabilities

The Group's net financial debt totaled €2,573m as of 31 December 2025 compared to €2,599m as of 31 December 2024.

Net financial debt mainly reflects the dividend payment of €172m of which €148m to Banijay Group shareholders and €24m to minority shareholders, acquisitions, disposals and change in financial assets for €80m, LTIP paid for €83m, €194m interests recognized in 2025 and €29m of foreign exchange impact and exceptional items.

As a result, the financial leverage ratio stood at 2.7x as of 31 December 2025, -0.2x compared to 31 December 2024.

Agenda -

Strategic update: 26 March 2026

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group's activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe's fast-growing online sports betting platform). In 2025, Banijay Group recorded revenue of €4.9bn and Adjusted EBITDA of €961m. Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

Forward-looking statements

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Forward Looking Statements

Some statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements". By their nature. forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. uncertainties and other factors that are outside of our control and impossible to predict and may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. estimates. forecasts. analyses and projections about the industry in which we operate and management's beliefs and assumptions about possible future events. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. which only express views as at the date of this press release and are neither predictions nor guarantees of possible future events or circumstances.

We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. except as may be required under applicable securities law.

Alternative performance measures

The financial information in this release includes non-IFRS financial measures and ratios (e.g. non-IFRS metrics. such as adjusted EBITDA) that are not recognized as measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures presented are measures used by management to monitor the underlying performance of the business and operations and. have therefore not been audited or reviewed. Furthermore. they may not be indicative of the historical operating results. nor are they meant to be predictive of future results. These non-IFRS measures are presented because they are considered important supplementary measurements of Banijay Group N.V.'s (the "Company") performance. and we believe that these and similar measures are widely used in the industry in which the Company operates as a way to evaluate a company's operating performance and liquidity. Not all companies calculate non-IFRS financial measures in the same manner or on a consistent basis. As a result. these measures and ratios may not be comparable to measures used by other companies under the same or similar names.

Regulated information related to this press release is available on the website:

https://group.banijay.com/results-center/

https://group.banijay.com/

APPENDIX

Glossary

Current scope of operations: scope of operations as of 5 March 2026, including the disposal of Bet at Home at the end of 2025 at Banijay Gaming perimeter, and the disposals of Stephen David Entertainment, OnePost and Tooco in 2024, Kindle, Pineapple and Respirator in 2025, and H2O in early 2026 at Banijay Entertainment level.

Adjusted EBITDA: for a period is defined as the operating profit for that period excluding restructuring costs and other non-core items. costs associated with the long-term incentive plan within the Group (the "LTIP") and employment related earn-out and option expenses. and depreciation and amortization net of reversals (excluding D&A fiction and non-recurring provisions). D&A fiction are costs related to the amortization of fiction production. which the Group considers to be operating costs. As a result of the D&A fiction. the depreciation and amortization line item in the Group's combined statement of income deviates from the depreciation and amortization costs in this line item.

Adjusted net income: defined as net income (loss) adjusted for restructuring costs and other non-core items. costs associated with the LTIP and employment related earn-out and option expenses and other financial income.

Adjusted free cash flow: defined as Adjusted EBITDA adjusted for purchase and disposal of property plant and equipment and of intangible assets and cash outflows for leases that are not recognized as rental expenses.

Adjusted operating free cash flow: defined as adjusted EBITDA adjusted for purchase and disposal of property plant and equipment and of intangible assets. cash outflows for leases that are not recognized as rental expenses. change in working capital requirements. and income tax paid.

Net financial debt: defined as the sum of bonds. bank borrowings. bank overdrafts. vendor loans. accrued interests on bonds and bank borrowings minus cash and cash equivalents. funding of Gardenia. trade receivables on providers. cash in trusts and restricted cash. plus players liabilities plus (or minus) the fair value of net derivatives liabilities (or assets) for that period. Net financial debt is pre-IFRS 16.

Leverage: Net financial debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA.

Number of Unique Active Players: average number of unique players playing at least once a month in a defined period.

Content production, distribution & live experiences: refers to Banijay Entertainment and Banijay Live

Online sports betting & gaming: refers to Banijay Gaming

Table 1: Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA breakdown by activity

€m 9M 2024 9M 2025 % change % constant currency Q4 2024 Q4 2025 % change % constant currency 2024 2025 % change % constant currency & current scope10 Production 1,634.5 1,614.2 (1.2)% 0.1% 980.2 907.3 (7.4)% (5.8)% 2,614.7 2,521.5 (3.6)% (1.3)% Distribution 232.9 231.6 (0.6)% 0.1% 164.1 136.7 (16.7)% (13.8)% 397.0 368.3 (7.2)% (5.4)% Live experiences & other 217.2 247.9 14.1% 15.1% 118.8 149.2 25.7 % 28.9 % 336.0 397.0 18.2 % 20.3 % Banijay Entertainment & Live 2,084.7 2,093.6 0.4% 1.7% 1,263.1 1,193.2 (5.5)% (3.6)% 3,347.8 3,286.8 (1.8)% 0.4 % Sportsbook 813.6 857.0 5.3% 5.2% 330.5 357.3 8.1 % 7.9% 1,144.0 1,214.3 6.1 % 6.8 % Casino 153.9 179.1 16.4% 16.4% 59.4 70.2 18.0 % 18.0% 213.3 249.3 16.9 % 17.4 % Poker 57.4 76.2 32.7% 32.7% 20.1 29.6 47.2 % 47.2% 77.6 105.8 36.5 % 36.5 % Turf 15.1 17.8 17.8% 17.8% 5.5 6.5 17.3 % 17.3% 20.6 24.3 17.7 % 17.7 % Banijay Gaming 1,040.0 1,130.1 8.7% 8.5% 415.6 463.6 11.6 % 11.4% 1,455.5 1,593.7 9.5 % 10.2 % TOTAL REVENUE 3,124.7 3,223.7 3.2% 4.0% 1,678.7 1,656.8 (1.3)% 0.2% 4,803.3 4,880.5 1.6 % 3.4 %

Adjusted EBITDA - In € million 2024 2025 % change % constant currency & current scope10 Banijay Entertainment 528.2 544.0 3.0% 5.7% Banijay Gaming 379.8 425.2 12.0% 12.6% Holding (7.8) (8.2) Adjusted EBITDA 900.2 961.1 6.8% 8.6% Banijay Entertainment 15.8% 16.6% Banijay Gaming 26.1% 26.7% Holding Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.7% 19.7%

Table 2: Adjusted operating free cash flow by activity

Banijay Entertainment & Banijay Live - €m 2024 2025 % reported

change Adjusted EBITDA 528.2 544.0 3.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 15.8% 16.6% Capex (75.3) (104.4) Total cash outflows for leases that are not recognised as rental expenses (46.9) (48.3) Adjusted free cash flow 405.9 391.3 (3.6)% Change in WC(1) (38.6) 6.2 Income tax paid (63.3) (88.3) Adjusted Operating free cash flow 304.0 309.2 1.7 %

Banijay Gaming 2024 2025 % reported change Adjusted EBITDA 379.8 425.2 12.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 26.1% 26.7% Capex (29.6) (25.4) Total cash outflows for leases that are not recognised as rental expenses (3.3) (3.3) Adjusted free cash flow 346.9 396.6 14.3 % Change in WC(2) 11.8 (51.6) Income tax paid (34.7) (82.0) Adjusted Operating free cash flow 324.0 263.0 (18.8)%

(1) Includes fictions in progress and associated financings and excludes LTIP payments and exceptional items for Content production & distribution

(2) Excludes LTIP payments, exceptional items, trade receivables on providers and players' liabilities for Online sports betting & gaming

Table 3: Consolidated statement of cash flows

In € million 31-Dec-24 31-Dec-25 Profit/(loss) 154.6 264.7 Adjustments: 718.8 666.9 Share of profit/(loss) of associates and joint ventures 3.1 10.9 Amortization, depreciation, impairment losses and provisions, net of reversals 194.7 181.4 Employee benefits LTIP & employment-related earn-out and option expenses 170.2 104.3 Change in fair value of financial instruments 16.8 36.0 Income tax expenses 110.1 142.5 Other adjustments11 12.4 (16.3) Cost of financial debt and current accounts 211.6 208.0 Gross cash provided by operating activities 873.4 931.6 Changes in working capital (286.8) (95.6) Income tax paid (98.0) (162.9) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 488.7 673.1 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and of intangible assets (131.1) (151.3) Purchases of consolidated companies, net of acquired cash and other liabilities related to business combination12 (46.3) (48.2) Investing in associates and Joint ventures13 (87.3) (0.8) Increase in financial assets (32.6) (10.5) Disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 1.2 0.1 Proceeds from sales of consolidated companies, after divested cash 0.3 (23.7) Decrease in financial assets 67.3 6.3 Dividends received 0.3 0.4 Net cash provided by/(used for) investing activities (228.3) (227.8) Dividends paid (148.0) (148.1) Dividends paid by consolidated companies to their non-controlling interests (27.7) (23.7) Transactions with non-controlling interests (0.3) (99.3) Proceeds from borrowings and other financial liabilities 738.5 438.9 Repayment of borrowings and other financial liabilities (619.3) (364.1) Other cash items related to financial activities 0.1 0.0 Interest paid (210.6) (202.4) Net cash flows from/(used in) financing activities (267.3) (398.3) Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates 25.0 (33.8) Net increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents 18.1 13.1 Net cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 462.9 480.9 Net cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 480.9 493.8

Table 4: Consolidated balance sheet

In € million 31 December 2024 31 December 2025 ASSETS Goodwill 2,814.4 2,815.3 Intangible assets 243.2 250.9 Right-of-use assets 134.7 134.1 Property, plant and equipment 70.9 78.5 Investments in associates and joint ventures 109.8 97.7 Non-current financial assets 160.6 148.2 Other non-current assets 216.4 262.9 Deferred tax assets 84.8 64.7 Non-current assets 3,834.9 3,852.3 Inventories and work in progress 647.8 577.5 Trade receivables 535.6 524.8 Other current assets 332.7 304.7 Current financial assets 34.7 21.6 Cash and cash equivalents 482.0 493.9 Current assets 2,032.8 1,922.5 TOTAL ASSETS 5,867.6 5,774.8 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital 8.1 8.1 Share premiums, treasury shares and retained earnings (deficit) (140.1) (125.8) Net income/(loss) - attributable to shareholders 146.1 247.6 Shareholders' equity 14.2 129.8 Non-controlling interests 19.0 14.5 Total equity 33.2 144.2 Other securities 140.5 116.4 Long-term borrowings and other financial liabilities 2 863.9 2 962.1 Long-term lease liabilities 108.9 102.9 Non-current provisions 32.5 31.6 Other non-current liabilities 407.4 362.5 Deferred tax liabilities 1.4 3.7 Non-current liabilities 3,554.6 3,579.2 Short-term borrowings and bank overdrafts 285.4 144.8 Short-term lease liabilities 46.2 48.3 Trade payables 677.0 666.6 Current provisions 18.5 18.0 Customer contract liabilities 669.8 640.2 Other current liabilities 583.0 533.5 Current liabilities 2,279.9 2,051.4 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 5,867.6 5,774.8

Table 5: IFRS consolidated net financial debt

In € million 31 December 2024 31 December 2025 Bonds 1,142.8 874.0 Bank borrowings and other 1,861.1 2,151.8 Bank overdrafts 1.1 0.1 Accrued interests on bonds and bank borrowings 27.1 30.6 Vendor loans 111.4 - Total bank indebtedness 3,143.4 3,056.5 Cash and cash equivalents (482.0) (493.9) Funding of Gardenia (59.8) (64.0) Trade receivables on providers (47.8) (37.6) Players' liabilities 58.3 69.1 Cash in trusts and restricted cash (0.3) (0.3) Net cash and cash equivalents (531.5) (526.6) Net debt before derivatives effects 2,611.9 2,529.8 Derivatives - liabilities 6.0 45.7 Derivatives - assets (18.5) (2.7) Net debt 2,599.4 2,572.8

Table 6: Cash flow statement

31 December 2025 In € million Banijay Entertainment Banijay Gaming Holding Banijay Group Net cash flow from operating activities 431.3 255.7 (14.1) 673.1 Cash flow (used in)/from investing activities (167.4) (58.2) (2.2) (227.8) Cash flow (used in)/from financing activities (237.5) (161.9) 1.1 (398.3) Effect of foreign exchange rate differences (33.8) - - (33.8) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (7.5) 35.6 (15.2) 13.1 Cash and cash equivalents as of 1 January 271.2 188.8 20.8 480.9 Cash and cash equivalents as of 31 December 263.6 224.5 5.7 493.8

31 December 2024 In € million Banijay Entertainment Banijay Gaming Holding Banijay Group Net cash flow from operating activities 375.7 143.8 (30.8) 488.7 Cash flow (used in)/from investing activities (168.6) (11.6) (48.1) (228.3) Cash flow (used in)/from financing activities (328.9) (36.7) 98.2 (267.3) Effect of foreign exchange rate differences 25.0 - - 25.0 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (96.8) 95.5 19.4 18.1 Cash and cash equivalents as of 1 January 368.1 93.3 1.5 462.9 Cash and cash equivalents as of 31 December 271.2 188.8 20.8 480.9

Table 7: Banijay Entertainment: Net financial debt as of 31 Decembre 2025

At Banijay Entertainment level: In € million 31 Dec. 2024 31 Dec. 2025 Total Secured Debt (OM definition) 2,029 2,282 Other debt 517 357 SUN 234 0 Total Debt 2,780 2,639 Net Cash (271) (264) Fair Value Hedge Derivative 0 43 Total net financial debt (excl. Earn-out & PUT) 2,509 2,418 EO & PUT 130 128 Total net financial debt (incl earn-out & PUT) 2,639 2,547 Ratios at Banijay Entertainment level: Leverage Ratio. as presented 4.49 4.28 Adjusted Leverage Ratio. as presented 4.71 4.51 Senior secured net leverage ratio 3.37 3.80 Cash conversion rate - Banijay Entertainment definition* 62% 66%

Banijay Entertainment contribution at Banijay Group level: In € million 31 Dec. 2024 31 Dec. 2025 Total net financial debt (excl. Earn-out & PUT) 2,509 2,418 Transaction costs amortization and other (24) (19) Lease debt (IFRS 16) (144) (141) Total net financial debt at Banijay Group level 2,341 2,259 Derivatives (13) - Total net financial debt at Banijay Group level after derivatives 2,328 2,259

Leverage ratio: total Net financial debt / (Adj EBITDA + shareholder fees + proforma impact from acquisitions)

Adjusted leverage ratio: total net financial debt including earn-out and puts / LTM (Adjusted EBITDA + shareholder fees + proforma impact from acquisitions)

Senior secured net leverage ratio: total Senior Secured Notes + Earn-out - Cash / (Adjusted EBITDA + shareholder fees + proforma impact from acquisitions)

* Based on free cash flow as defined as follows: Adjusted EBITDA + change in working capital

- income tax paid - capex

Table 8: Banijay Gaming: Net financial debt as of 31 December 2025

At Banijay Gaming level: In € million 31 Dec. 2024 31 Dec. 2025 Total Bank Borrowings 600 600 Cash in bank (189) (224) Total net financial debt (€600m Term Loan B definition) 411 376 Ratios at Banijay Gaming level (€600m Term Loan B definition): Leverage ratio n.a 0.86

Banijay Gaming contribution at Banijay Group N.V level: In € million 31 Dec. 2024 31 Dec. 2025 Total net financial debt (€600m Term Loan B definition) 411 376 Transaction costs amortization, accrued interests and derivatives (5) (3) Trade receivables on providers and Players' liabilities 11 32 Total net financial debt at Banijay Group level 417 404

