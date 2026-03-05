Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YFMB | ISIN: US4893981070 | Ticker-Symbol: 13K
Tradegate
03.03.26 | 18:47
9,300 Euro
-1,06 % -0,100
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2509,50020:56
9,2509,50020:26
PR Newswire
05.03.2026 20:42 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Milbank LLP: Milbank to Host Call for Holders of Kennedy-Wilson Today

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milbank LLP ("Milbank") will host a call for holders of Kennedy-Wilson, Inc.'s ("K-W's") 4.75% senior notes due 2029, 4.75% senior notes due 2030 and 5.00% senior notes due 2031 (together, the "Notes") and the exchange offer and consent solicitation statement dated March 2, 2026 (the "Exchange Offer"). The purpose of the call will be to discuss concerns raised by numerous bondholders regarding the Exchange Offer. Milbank has received indications of interest from holders of a substantial portion of the Notes.


The call is scheduled for TODAY, Thursday March 5, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. (EST). Bondholders that wish to participate must provide detailed contact information as well as holdings information (on a series by series basis) to kennedywilson@milbank.com.

ABOUT MILBANK

Milbank LLP is a leading international law firm that provides innovative legal services to clients around the world. Founded in New York over 150 years ago, Milbank has offices in Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Munich, New York, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington, DC. Milbank's lawyers collaborate across practices and offices to help the world's leading commercial, financial and industrial enterprises, as well as institutions, individuals and governments, achieve their strategic objectives. To learn more about Milbank, please visit www.milbank.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826241/Milbank_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/milbank-to-host-call-for-holders-of-kennedy-wilson-today-302705864.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.