Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway to Host Investor Day At The New York Stock Exchange on Monday, May 18, 2026

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / (NYSE:KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company"), the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses, today announced that it will host an Investor Day following its Annual General Meeting of shareholders in New York City on Monday, May 18, 2026.

President and Chief Executive Officer JT Fitzgerald, along with Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kent A. Hansen and members of the management team, will discuss a range of topics covering the Company's operations, long-term growth strategy, and financial structure. Prepared presentations will begin at 9:30 am ET running until approximately midday.

Event Details

The investor day will take place at the New York Stock Exchange (RSVP required) and will also be available virtually at the investors section on the company website: www.kingsway-financial.com. Individuals interested in attending the in-person investor day may RSVP by emailing James@HaydenIR.com.

A live webcast, including video, audio, and presentation slides will be accessible on www.kingsway-financial.com at the time of the meeting. Those who attend virtually will also have the opportunity to participate in the question-and-answer session following the presentation.

About the Company

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway") (NYSE:KFS) is the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses.

Kingsway owns and operates a collection of high-quality B2B and B2C services companies that are asset-light, growing, profitable, and that have recurring revenues. Kingsway seeks to compound long-term shareholder value on a per share basis via its decentralized management model, its talented team of operators, and its tax-advantaged corporate structure.

Additional Information

Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports, can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com.

