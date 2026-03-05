

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI has released a Windows version of its Codex agentic coding application, expanding access to the AI-powered developer tool following strong demand after its initial launch on Mac.



The Codex app debuted for macOS in early February and quickly gained traction, surpassing one million downloads within its first week. Weekly active users have since climbed to around 1.6 million. Anticipation for the Windows version has also been high, with more than 500,000 developers joining the waitlist ahead of the launch.



OpenAI said the Windows release was designed specifically for native developer environments rather than simply adapting the Mac version. The app includes built-in sandboxing features that allow developers to run AI coding agents safely while integrating with familiar tools.



By default, Codex operates in a native Windows sandbox, though users can also choose to run it through the Windows Subsystem for Linux for access to Linux-based development tools.



The application also supports operating system-level security controls and can run in environments such as PowerShell. While most features are similar to the Mac version, the Windows edition adds specialized capabilities like WinUI development tools.



Codex primarily functions as a command center for managing AI agents rather than focusing solely on code editing.



It runs on OpenAI's GPT-5.3-Codex model and is available to users across all ChatGPT subscription tiers, including Free, Plus, Pro, Enterprise and Education plans.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News