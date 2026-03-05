

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GAP) released a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $171 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $206 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $4.23 billion from $4.14 billion last year.



Gap Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $171 Mln. vs. $206 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $4.23 Bln vs. $4.14 Bln last year.



