

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $2.03 billion, or $4.58 per share. This compares with $1.78 billion, or $4.02 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $69.59 billion from $63.72 billion last year.



Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.03 Bln. vs. $1.78 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.58 vs. $4.02 last year. -Revenue: $69.59 Bln vs. $63.72 Bln last year.



