ALL AMOUNTS EXPRESSED ARE IN CANADIAN DOLLARS

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Puranium Energy Ltd. (CSE: UX) (FSE: 2DK) (the "Company" or "Puranium") announces the Company is offering a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,252,781 Units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds of $580,223 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.125 for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the closing of the Offering. All securities issued pursuant to Offering will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period and legended accordingly. No finders fees will be paid in connection with the Offering.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used toward general working capital expenditures of the Company, with approximately $185,000 in connection with the settlement of amounts the Company owes various creditors.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

