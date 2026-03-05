

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $396.1 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $200.2 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Marvell Technology, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $685.1 million or $0.80 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 22.1% to $2.21 billion from $1.81 billion last year.



Marvell Technology, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $396.1 Mln. vs. $200.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $2.21 Bln vs. $1.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.79 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.400 B



