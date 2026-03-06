Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: NEXUF) (FSE: JA7) ("Nexus" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated February 10, 2026, it has issued 42,408 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $1.91 per share to a certain arm's length creditor, pursuant to a debt settlement agreement with the arm's length creditor to settle $81,000 in outstanding debt (the "Debt Settlement").

The Company completed the Debt Settlement to preserve the Company's cash for working capital and improve its financial position by reducing its existing liabilities.

The Debt Settlement shares are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus Uranium is a Canadian exploration company focused on uranium projects in North America. In the United States, the Company holds the Chord, Wolf Canyon, Deadhorse, and RC projects in South Dakota, and the South Pass project in Wyoming. The Great Divide Basin project in Wyoming is now under option to Canamera Energy Metals Corp. In Canada, Nexus holds the Mann Lake project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. For more information, visit www.nexusuranium.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286386

Source: Nexus Uranium Corp.