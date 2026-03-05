Equinix, Inc.: Equinix Closes Offering of $1.5 Billion of Senior Notes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, announced the closing of an underwritten offering of $700 million principal amount of 4.400% Senior Notes due 2031 (the "2031 Notes") and an underwritten offering of $800 million principal amount of 4.700% Senior Notes due 2033 (the "2033 Notes," and together with the 2031 Notes, the "Notes"). The 2031 Notes were issued by Equinix Asia Financing Corporation Pte. Ltd. ("Equinix Singapore Finco"), and the 2033 Notes were issued by Equinix Europe 2 Financing Corporation LLC ("Equinix Europe 2 Finco"), which are both wholly owned finance subsidiaries of Equinix, Inc., and are fully and unconditionally guaranteed on an unsecured basis by Equinix, Inc. The offerings closed on March 5, 2026.

Subsequent to the offering of the 2031 Notes, Equinix Singapore Finco entered into cross-currency swaps with certain counterparties to effectively swap the principal amount of the Equinix Singapore Finco obligation under the 2031 Notes to Singapore Dollars. On an after-swapped basis, the 2031 Notes carry an effective interest rate of approximately 2.6% per annum. Subsequent to the offering of the 2033 Notes, Equinix Europe 2 Finco entered into cross-currency swaps with certain counterparties to effectively swap a portion of the principal amount of Equinix Europe 2 Finco's obligation under the 2033 Notes to Euros. On an after-swapped basis, the swapped portion of the 2033 Notes carry an effective interest rate of approximately 3.6% per annum.

"These offerings strengthen our capital foundation and unlock new opportunities to accelerate the growth of Equinix's digital infrastructure solutions," said Keith Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, Equinix. "Moody's recent upgrade of our senior unsecured rating to Baa1 further echoes the market's confidence in our strategy and the resilience of our business."

Equinix estimates that the aggregate net proceeds from the sale of the 2031 Notes and 2033 Notes, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by Equinix, will be approximately $1.5 billion. Equinix intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund the acquisition of additional properties or businesses, fund development opportunities and provide for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including but not limited to refinancing of the upcoming maturities and repayment of existing borrowings.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte., J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley acted as joint lead managers, and ING acted as book-running manager, for the 2031 Notes offering. Citi, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, ING, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley acted as joint book-running managers for the 2033 Notes offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

