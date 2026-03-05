Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Operating Results for Fiscal 2026 and February Sales Results

ISSAQUAH, Wash., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the second quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 24 weeks of fiscal 2026, ended February 15, 2026.
Net sales for the quarter increased 9.1 percent, to $68.24 billion, from $62.53 billion last year. Net sales for the first 24 weeks increased 8.7 percent, to $134.22 billion, from $123.52 billion last year.
Comparable sales for the second quarter and first 24 weeks of fiscal 2026 were as follows:
|12 Weeks
|12 Weeks
|24 Weeks
|24 Weeks
|Adjusted*
|Adjusted*
|U.S.
|5.9%
|6.4%
|5.9%
|6.1%
|Canada
|10.1%
|7.6%
|8.3%
|8.3%
|Other International
|13.0%
|7.1%
|11.0%
|7.0%
|Total Company
|7.4%
|6.7%
|6.9%
|6.5%
|Digitally-Enabled
|22.6%
|21.7%
|21.6%
|21.2%
*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.
Net income for the quarter was $2,035 million, $4.58 per diluted share, compared to $1,788 million, $4.02 per diluted share, last year. Net income for the first 24 weeks was $4.04 billion, $9.08 per diluted share, compared to $3.59 billion, $8.06 per diluted share, last year.
For the four-week reporting month of February, ended March 1, 2026, the Company reported net sales of
$21.69 billion, an increase of 9.5 percent from $19.81 billion last year. Net sales for the first 26 weeks were $144.85 billion, an increase of 8.6 percent from $133.36 billion last year.
Comparable sales for the February and year-to-date periods ended March 1, 2026, were as follows:
|4 Weeks
|4 Weeks
|26 Weeks
|26 Weeks
|Adjusted*
|Adjusted*
|U.S.
|5.2%
|6.0%
|5.8%
|6.1%
|Canada
|12.8%
|9.3%
|8.5%
|8.2%
|Other International
|17.9%
|10.9%
|10.7%
|6.6%
|Total Company
|7.9%
|7.0%
|6.8%
|6.4%
|Digitally-Enabled
|21.8%
|20.8%
|21.8%
|21.3%
*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.
Lunar and Chinese New Years occurred on February 17, 19 days later this year. The shift positively impacted February Other International and Total Company sales by approximately 4.0% and 0.5%, respectively.
Costco currently operates 924 warehouses, including 634 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 114 in Canada, 42 in Mexico, 37 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 20 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, three in France, two in Sweden, and one each in Iceland, and New Zealand. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.
A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, March 5, 2026, and is available via a webcast on investor.costco.com (click on "Events & Presentations").
Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs and wages), workforce interruptions, energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to environmental and social matters, public-health related factors, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company's public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Comparable sales and comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange are intended as supplemental information and are not a substitute for net sales presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
|COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)
|12 Weeks Ended
|24 Weeks Ended
|February 15, 2026
|February 16, 2025
|February 15, 2026
|February 16, 2025
|REVENUE
|Net sales
|-
|68,242
|-
|62,530
|-
|134,220
|-
|123,515
|Membership fees
|1,355
|1,193
|2,684
|2,359
|Total revenue
|69,597
|63,723
|136,904
|125,874
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Merchandise costs
|60,719
|55,744
|119,229
|109,853
|Selling, general and administrative
|6,272
|5,663
|12,606
|11,509
|Operating income
|2,606
|2,316
|5,069
|4,512
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Interest expense
|(33
|-
|(36
|-
|(68
|-
|(73
|-
|Interest income and other, net
|148
|142
|303
|289
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|2,721
|2,422
|5,304
|4,728
|Provision for income taxes
|686
|634
|1,268
|1,142
|NET INCOME
|-
|2,035
|-
|1,788
|-
|4,036
|-
|3,586
|NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:
|Basic
|-
|4.58
|-
|4.03
|-
|9.09
|-
|8.08
|Diluted
|-
|4.58
|-
|4.02
|-
|9.08
|-
|8.06
|Shares used in calculation (000s):
|Basic
|443,946
|443,982
|443,954
|443,985
|Diluted
|444,420
|444,886
|444,468
|444,888
|COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in millions, except par value and share data) (unaudited)
|Subject to Reclassification
|February 15,
2026
|August 31,
2025
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|-
|17,383
|-
|14,161
|Short-term investments
|857
|1,123
|Receivables, net
|3,782
|3,203
|Merchandise inventories
|18,991
|18,116
|Other current assets
|2,120
|1,777
|Total current assets
|43,133
|38,380
|OTHER ASSETS
|Property and equipment, net
|33,645
|31,909
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,759
|2,725
|Other long-term assets
|4,102
|4,085
|TOTAL ASSETS
|-
|83,639
|-
|77,099
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|-
|20,647
|-
|19,783
|Accrued salaries and benefits
|5,635
|5,205
|Accrued member rewards
|2,833
|2,677
|Deferred membership fees
|3,126
|2,854
|Other current liabilities
|8,522
|6,589
|Total current liabilities
|40,763
|37,108
|OTHER LIABILITIES
|Long-term debt, excluding current portion
|5,688
|5,713
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|2,477
|2,460
|Other long-term liabilities
|2,624
|2,654
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|51,552
|47,935
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|EQUITY
|Preferred stock $0.005 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock $0.005 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 443,692,000 and 443,237,000 shares issued and outstanding
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|8,570
|8,282
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,606
|-
|(1,770
|-
|Retained earnings
|25,121
|22,650
|TOTAL EQUITY
|32,087
|29,164
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|-
|83,639
|-
|77,099
|COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(amounts in millions) (unaudited)
|Subject to Reclassification
|24 Weeks Ended
|February 15,
2026
|February 16,
2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income
|-
|4,036
|-
|3,586
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,194
|1,100
|Non-cash lease expense
|149
|137
|Stock-based compensation
|652
|614
|Other non-cash operating activities, net
|66
|(79
|-
|Changes in working capital
|1,587
|650
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|7,684
|6,008
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Additions to property and equipment
|(2,815
|-
|(2,401
|-
|Purchases of short-term investments
|(250
|-
|(345
|-
|Maturities of short-term investments
|510
|752
|Other investing activities, net
|(13
|-
|(13
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,568
|-
|(2,007
|-
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Repayments of short-term borrowings
|(65
|-
|(389
|-
|Proceeds from short-term borrowings
|136
|370
|Tax withholdings on stock-based awards
|(358
|-
|(390
|-
|Repurchases of common stock
|(419
|-
|(412
|-
|Cash dividend payments
|(1,154
|-
|(515
|-
|Financing lease payments and other financing activities, net
|(37
|-
|(98
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(1,897
|-
|(1,434
|-
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|3
|(117
|-
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|3,222
|2,450
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS BEGINNING OF YEAR
|14,161
|9,906
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS END OF PERIOD
|-
|17,383
|-
|12,356