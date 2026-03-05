Monroe Capital Corporation BDC Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

CHICAGO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: MRCC) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. The Board of Directors (the "Board") also declared its first quarter distribution of $0.09 per share, payable on March 31, 2026 to stockholders of record on March 16, 2026.

Except where the context suggests otherwise, the terms "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Monroe Capital Corporation (together with its subsidiaries).

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Net Investment Income ("NII") of $2.2 million, or $0.10 per share

Adjusted Net Investment Income (a non-GAAP measure described below) of $2.3 million, or $0.11 per share

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations of $(2.6) million, or $(0.12) per share

Net Asset Value ("NAV") of $166.5 million, or $7.68 per share

Paid quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share on December 31, 2025



Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

NII of $11.4 million, or $0.53 per share

Adjusted Net Investment Income (a non-GAAP measure described below) of $11.6 million, or $0.54 per share

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations of $(5.1) million, or $(0.24) per share



Chief Executive Officer Theodore L. Koenig commented, "We look forward to the closing of MRCC's previously announced proposed merger with Horizon Technology Finance Corporation ("HRZN"), which we now anticipate to occur near the end of the first quarter or early in the second quarter of this year. We continue to strongly believe this merger is in the best interest of MRCC stockholders. We are also adjusting MRCC's dividend to better align distributions with MRCC's net investment income as a stand-alone entity, in part due to the decrease in base rates.

Mr. Koenig continued, "Looking ahead, we believe the NAV-for-NAV structure of the merger will unlock meaningful value for our stockholders and provide them with compelling long-term upside through participation in a larger, more scaled HRZN which stands to benefit from meaningful synergies and operating leverage as it continues to grow its portfolio with the additional equity capital from the merger. Among other things, we also expect that the larger combined company will have access to a wider array of debt funding solutions, including synergistic efficiencies and potential lower borrowing costs over time and higher dividend potential, as compared to the stand-alone MRCC."

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company affiliate of the award-winning private credit investment firm and lender, Monroe Capital LLC.

Management Commentary

Adjusted Net Investment Income totaled $2.3 million, or $0.11 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, an increase from $1.9 million, or $0.09 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. NAV decreased to $166.5 million or $7.68 per share as of December 31, 2025, compared to $173.0 million or $7.99 per share as of September 30, 2025. The decrease in NAV this quarter was primarily the result of the utilization of spillover income to support the fourth quarter dividend and net unrealized losses associated with certain portfolio companies. As of December 31, 2025, the Company has an estimated $0.14 per share in undistributed spillover income. Any undistributed spillover income will be distributed in conjunction with the proposed merger with HRZN.

At quarter end, the Company's debt-to-equity leverage decreased from 1.23 times debt-to-equity at September 30, 2025 to 1.15 times debt-to-equity at December 31, 2025. Weighted average leverage decreased to 1.15 times debt-to-equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 1.18 times debt-to-equity for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2025. The decline in weighted average leverage was primarily driven by the use of proceeds from sales, payoffs, and paydowns to reduce the average outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility.

Selected Financial Highlights (in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities data: (audited) (unaudited) Investments, at fair value - 334,855 - 360,650 Total assets - 372,963 - 388,952 Net assets - 166,490 - 173,038 Net asset value per share - 7.68 - 7.99

For the Quarters Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Consolidated Statements of Operations data: (unaudited)

Net investment income - 2,212 - 1,813 Adjusted net investment income(1) - 2,288 - 1,883 Net gain (loss) - (4,858 - - (2,950 - Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations - (2,646 - - (1,137 - Per share data: Net investment income - 0.10 - 0.08 Adjusted net investment income(1) - 0.11 - 0.09 Net gain (loss) - (0.23 - - (0.13 - Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations - (0.12 - - (0.05 -

______________________________________________________________________

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measure - Adjusted Net Investment Income below for a detailed description of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation from NII to Adjusted Net Investment Income. The Company uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company.

Portfolio Summary

December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 (audited) (unaudited) Investments, at fair value - 334,855 - 360,650 Number of portfolio company investments(1) 87 79 Percentage portfolio company investments on non-accrual(2) 4.0 - 3.5 - Weighted average contractual yield(3) 9.4 - 9.9 - Weighted average effective yield(3) 8.4 - 8.8 - Asset class percentage at fair value: First lien loans 79.3 - 74.0 - Junior secured loans 10.5 - 8.7 - Equity investments 10.2 - 17.3 -

______________________________________________________________________

(1) 11 new portfolio company investments were acquired as a distribution-in-kind in connection with the wind-down of MRCC Senior Loan Fund I, LLC.

(2) Represents portfolio debt or preferred equity investments on non-accrual status as a percentage of total investments at fair value.

(3) Portfolio yield is calculated only on the portion of the portfolio that has a contractual coupon and therefore does not account for dividends on equity investments (other than preferred equity investments).

Financial Review

Results of Operations: Fourth Quarter 2025

The Company's NII for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 totaled $2.2 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.08 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Adjusted Net Investment Income was $2.3 million, or $0.11 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1.9 million, or $0.09 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Total investment income was approximately $8.2 million for each of the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025. During the quarter lower interest income as a result of base rate decreases and the decline in weighted average invested assets was offset by additional fee income.

Total expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 were $5.9 million, compared to $6.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Total expenses decreased by $0.5 million primarily due to a decline in interest expense as a result of lower weighted average outstanding debt on the Company's revolving credit facility, as well as reduced base management fees, reflecting a quarter-over-quarter decline in total assets.

Total net loss was $4.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $3.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the net loss was primarily driven by mark-to-market declines in certain portfolio companies still held in the portfolio.

While there were net mark-to-market losses on the portfolio during the quarter, asset quality has remained stable and with the completion of the liquidation during the quarter of MRCC's joint venture, MRCC Senior Loan Fund I, LLC ("SLF"), the Company's average portfolio mark increased by 1.4%, from 88.3% of amortized cost as of September 30, 2025 to 89.7% of amortized cost as of December 31, 2025.

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations was $(2.6) million, or $(0.12) per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $(1.1) million, or $(0.05) per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Results of Operations: Full Year 2025

The Company's NII for the year ended December 31, 2025 totaled $11.4 million, or $0.53 per share, compared to $24.5 million, or $1.13 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. Adjusted Net Investment Income was $11.6 million, or $0.54 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $25.0 million, or $1.15 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Total investment income for the year ended December 31, 2025 totaled $37.9 million, compared to $60.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Total investment income decreased by $22.6 million, driven by declines in interest income, PIK interest income, and dividend income. Interest and PIK interest income declines were primarily as a result of the decline in weighted average invested assets and lower effective rates driven by the decline in base rates. The decline in dividend income was primarily due to distributions from the Company's investment in MRCC Senior Loan Fund I, LLC ("SLF") being treated as a return of capital during the third and fourth quarters of the year ended December 31, 2025, as a result of the SLF wind-down process ahead of the closing of the proposed merger.

Total expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $26.5 million, compared to $36.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Total expenses decreased by $9.5 million, primarily due to lower interest expense resulting from reduced average debt outstanding and a reduced interest rate environment, along with decreased base management fees reflecting a year-over-year decline in total assets, and reduced incentive fees driven by lower earnings.

Total net loss was $16.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $14.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The net loss for the year ended December 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to mark-to-market losses on certain portfolio companies during the year.

The Company's average portfolio mark decreased by 2.5%, from 92.2% of amortized cost as of December 31, 2024 to 89.7% of amortized cost as of December 31, 2025.

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations was $(5.1) million, or $(0.24) per share, for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $9.7 million, or $0.45 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $1.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, $62.0 million of debt outstanding on its revolving credit facility and $130.0 million of debt outstanding on its 2026 Notes. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $113.0 million available for additional borrowings on its revolving credit facility, subject to borrowing base availability.

On January 14, 2026, the Company amended its revolving credit facility to assist in bridging liquidity until the completion of the proposed merger, including providing for additional capacity to allow the Company to borrow under the facility to fully redeem its 2026 Notes. The amendment created a temporary "Borrowing Base Flex Period" that adjusts certain borrowing base mechanics, concentration limits and related calculations for a certain period which provided enough capacity for the Company to redeem the 2026 Notes in their entirety on January 15, 2026. This amendment, among other things, also increased the applicable interest margins under the facility by 0.75% (to 2.375% for ABR loans and 3.375% for SOFR/Eurocurrency/RFR loans) and enhanced mandatory prepayment provisions under the facility.

MRCC Senior Loan Fund

SLF was a joint venture with Life Insurance Company of the Southwest ("LSW"), an affiliate of National Life Insurance Company. SLF invested primarily in senior secured loans to middle market companies in the United States. SLF's underlying investments were loans to middle-market borrowers that are generally larger than the rest of MRCC's portfolio, which is focused on lower middle-market companies.

On December 10, 2025, SLF's Board of Managers approved the wind-down and dissolution of SLF. As of December 31, 2025, SLF had successfully completed the orderly liquidation of its remaining portfolio investments and distributed in-kind the remaining unsold investments.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had made net capital contributions to SLF of $42.1 million, with a fair value of $28.2 million. During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded return of capital distributions totaling $28.3 million (including $10.2 million received as distribution-in-kind of investments previously held by SLF).

Non-GAAP Financial Measure - Adjusted Net Investment Income

On a supplemental basis, the Company discloses Adjusted Net Investment Income (including on a per share basis) which is a financial measure that is calculated and presented on a basis of methodology other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles of the United States of America ("non-GAAP"). Adjusted Net Investment Income represents NII, excluding the net capital gains incentive fee and income taxes. The Company uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company. The management agreement with the Company's advisor provides that a capital gains incentive fee is determined and paid annually with respect to realized capital gains (but not unrealized capital gains) to the extent such realized capital gains exceed realized and unrealized capital losses for such year. Management believes that Adjusted Net Investment Income is a useful indicator of operations exclusive of any net capital gains incentive fee as NII does not include gains associated with the capital gains incentive fee.

The following tables provide a reconciliation from NII (the most comparable GAAP measure) to Adjusted Net Investment Income for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data):

For the Quarters Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Amount Per Share Amount Amount Per Share Amount (unaudited) Net investment income - 2,212 - 0.10 - 1,813 - 0.08 Net capital gains incentive fee - - - - Income tax expense, including excise taxes 76 0.01 70 0.01 Adjusted Net Investment Income - 2,288 - 0.11 - 1,883 - 0.09

For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Amount Per Share Amount Amount Per Share Amount (audited) Net investment income - 11,406 - 0.53 - 24,532 - 1.13 Net capital gains incentive fee - - - - Income tax expense (benefit), including excise taxes 223 0.01 452 0.02 Adjusted Net Investment Income - 11,629 - 0.54 - 24,984 - 1.15

Adjusted Net Investment Income may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, as it is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and therefore may be defined differently by other companies. In addition, Adjusted Net Investment Income should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Merger Agreement with HRZN Update

On January 20, 2026, the Company filed a definitive joint proxy statement for MRCC and HRZN with the SEC in connection with the previously announced proposed asset sale to Monroe Capital Income Plus Corporation ("MCIP") and subsequent merger with HRZN, the completion of each of which is contingent on the other. The Company has scheduled a special meeting of stockholders for March 13, 2026 to seek stockholder approval of the MRCC proposals described therein. Stockholders are urged to read the definitive joint proxy statement because it contains important information about the transactions and related stockholder proposals.

First Quarter 2026 Distribution

The Board declared its first quarter of 2026 distribution of $0.09 per share, payable on March 31, 2026 to stockholders of record on March 16, 2026. In October 2012, the Company adopted a dividend reinvestment plan that provides for reinvestment of distributions on behalf of its stockholders, unless a stockholder elects to receive cash prior to the record date. When the Company declares a cash distribution, stockholders who have not opted out of the dividend reinvestment plan prior to the record date will have their distribution automatically reinvested in additional shares of the Company's capital stock. The specific tax characteristics of the distribution will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic report filed with the SEC.

MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (audited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets Investments, at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments - 256,335 - 254,910 - 343,835 Non-controlled affiliate company investments 78,520 77,500 80,483 Controlled affiliate company investments - 28,240 32,730 Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of: $373,465, $408,331, and $495,797, respectively) 334,855 360,650 457,048 Cash and cash equivalents 1,925 3,526 9,044 Interest and dividend receivable 23,780 23,832 23,511 Distribution receivable from affiliate 11,245 - - Other assets 1,158 944 1,068 Total assets - 372,963 - 388,952 - 490,671 Liabilities Debt - 192,000 - 212,800 - 293,900 Less: Unamortized debt issuance costs (1,240 - (1,602 - (1,925 - Total debt, less unamortized debt issuance costs 190,760 211,198 291,975 Interest payable 2,681 1,444 2,903 Base management fees payable 1,578 1,652 1,965 Payable for unsettled trades 10,171 - - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,283 1,561 2,066 Directors' fees payable - 59 - Total liabilities 206,473 215,914 298,909 Net Assets Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 21,666, 21,666, and 21,666 shares issued and outstanding, respectively - 22 - 22 - 22 Capital in excess of par value 297,607 297,712 297,712 Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings (131,139 - (124,696 - (105,972 - Total net assets - 166,490 - 173,038 - 191,762 Total liabilities and total net assets - 372,963 - 388,952 - 490,671 Net asset value per share - 7.68 - 7.99 - 8.85

MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

For the Quarters Ended For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (unaudited) (audited) Investment income: Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments: Interest income - 5,171 - 5,463 - 25,424 - 40,787 Payment-in-kind interest income 1,373 1,325 4,813 3,877 Dividend income 64 54 259 472 Other income 211 23 516 1,306 Total investment income from non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments 6,819 6,865 31,012 46,442 Non-controlled affiliate company investments: Interest income 589 577 2,188 4,963 Payment-in-kind interest income 691 704 2,838 5,284 Dividend income 60 60 237 220 Other income - - - 18 Total investment income from non-controlled affiliate company investments 1,340 1,341 5,263 10,485 Controlled affiliate company investments: Dividend income - - 1,600 3,600 Total investment income from controlled affiliate company investments - - 1,600 3,600 Total investment income 8,159 8,206 37,875 60,527 Operating expenses: Interest and other debt financing expenses 3,344 3,913 15,867 21,917 Base management fees 1,577 1,652 6,821 8,056 Incentive fees - - - 2,449 Professional fees 304 187 1,022 902 Administrative service fees 395 360 1,483 1,011 General and administrative expenses 189 152 800 964 Directors' fees 62 59 253 244 Total operating expenses 5,871 6,323 26,246 35,543 Net investment income before income taxes 2,288 1,883 11,629 24,984 Income tax expense, including excise taxes 76 70 223 452 Net investment income 2,212 1,813 11,406 24,532 Net gain (loss): Net realized gain (loss): Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments (174 - (2,378 - (2,912 - 1,431 Controlled affiliate company investments (13,755 - - (13,755 - - Net realized gain (loss) (13,929 - (2,378 - (16,667 - 1,431 Net change in unrealized gain (loss): Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments (3,936 - 458 (8,655 - (8,211 - Non-controlled affiliate company investments (853 - 337 (1,126 - (7,656 - Controlled affiliate company investments 13,860 (1,367 - 9,920 (392 - Net change in unrealized gain (loss) 9,071 (572 - 139 (16,259 - Net gain (loss) (4,858 - (2,950 - (16,528 - (14,828 - Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations - (2,646 - - (1,137 - - (5,122 - - 9,704 Per common share data: Net investment income per share - basic and diluted - 0.10 - 0.08 - 0.53 - 1.13 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share - basic and diluted - (0.12 - - (0.05 - - (0.24 - - 0.45 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 21,666 21,666 21,666 21,666

Additional Supplemental Information: The composition of the Company's investment income was as follows (in thousands): For the Quarters Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 (unaudited) Interest income - 5,542 - 5,844 Payment-in-kind interest income 2,064 2,029 Dividend income 124 114 Other income 211 23 Prepayment gain (loss) 27 43 Accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums 191 153 Total investment income - 8,159 - 8,206

For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (audited) Interest income - 26,217 - 44,283 Payment-in-kind interest income 7,651 9,161 Dividend income 2,096 4,292 Other income 516 1,324 Prepayment gain (loss) 603 532 Accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums 792 935 Total investment income - 37,875 - 60,527

The composition of the Company's interest expense and other debt financing expenses was as follows (in thousands):

For the Quarters Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 (unaudited) Interest expense - revolving credit facility - 1,323 - 1,947 Interest expense - 2026 Notes 1,555 1,555 Amortization of debt issuance costs 466 411 Total interest and other debt financing expenses - 3,344 - 3,913

For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (audited) Interest expense - revolving credit facility - 8,020 - 14,380 Interest expense - 2026 Notes 6,220 6,220 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,627 1,317 Total interest and other debt financing expenses - 15,867 - 21,917



About Monroe Capital Corporation

Monroe Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded specialty finance company that principally invests in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, and an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC. To learn more about Monroe Capital Corporation, visit https://monroebdc.com.

About Monroe Capital LLC

Monroe Capital LLC ("Monroe") is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, alternative credit solutions, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe's platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality "alpha" returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and has 12 locations throughout the United States, Middle East, Asia and Australia.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including GrowthCap Advisory's 2025 Top Private Credit Firm List; Inc.'s 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors List; DealCatalyst as the 2025 Most Innovative Private Credit CLO Manager of the Year; Private Debt Investor as the 2025 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas and 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade; Global M&A Network as the 2024 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt - Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.

