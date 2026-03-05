Anzeige
Freitag, 06.03.2026
WKN: A2DMZL | ISIN: US56400P7069 | Ticker-Symbol: NNFN
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2026 22:36 Uhr
MannKind Announces Settlement of Convertible Senior Notes

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) today announced the settlement of the remaining $36.3 million aggregate principal amount of 2.50% convertible senior notes, all of which were tendered for conversion prior to the maturity date of March 1, 2026. The settlement was made on March 4, 2026, with $35.5 million in cash and 569,023 shares of MannKind common stock.

About MannKind
MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions. Focused on cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, we develop and commercialize treatments that address serious unmet medical needs, including diabetes, pulmonary hypertension, and fluid overload in heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

With deep expertise in drug-device combinations, MannKind aims to deliver therapies designed to fit seamlessly into daily life.

Learn more at mannkindcorp.com.

MANNKIND is a registered trademark of MannKind Corporation.


