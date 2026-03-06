

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation softened further in February to the lowest level in more than a year, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 3.1 percent yearly in February, slower than the 3.7 percent rise in January.



Moreover, this was the weakest inflation rate since September 2024, when prices rose 3.0 percent.



Transport charges were 0.4 percent less expensive compared to last year, and clothing and footwear prices declined 5.7 percent. Meanwhile, food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.5 percent, and housing costs were 1.5 percent higher.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.8 percent in February, after rising 0.8 percent in the preceding month.



