Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 580060 | ISIN: DE0005800601 | Ticker-Symbol: GFT
Xetra
06.03.26 | 09:14
18,060 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,10018,20009:27
18,08018,18009:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GFT TECHNOLOGIES
GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE18,0600,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.