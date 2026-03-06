

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Edited headline and first para



Revised GDP data from the euro area is the major economic report due on Friday.



At 2.00 am ET, UK Halifax house price data is due. Economists expect house prices to grow 0.3 percent on a monthly basis in February, following a 0.7 percent rise in January.



Also, industrial production from Norway and revised GDP figures from Romania are due at 2.00 AM ET.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office publishes foreign trade data for January.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area GDP data for the fourth quarter. The initial estimate showed that the currency bloc expanded 0.3 percent sequentially, the same rate of growth as seen in the third quarter.



