

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to a 2-day low of 183.26 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 182.94.



Against the pound, the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 3-day lows of 210.92, 157.90 and 202.17 from Thursday's closing quotes of 210.51, 157.59 and 201.80, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 111.11, 93.26 and 115.57 from yesterday's closing quotes of 110.44, 92.91 and 115.24, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 184.00 against the euro, 214.00 against the pound, 158.00 against the greenback, 204.00 against the franc, 112.00 against the aussie, 94.00 against the kiwi and 117.00 against the loonie.



