YIT to deliver phase four of the Espoo Urban Railway Project - Contract value EUR 73 million

YIT Corporation Investor News March 6, 2026, at 9:05

The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency has selected YIT to carry out Area Contract 4 of the Espoo Urban Railway project, covering the section between Espoo Center and Kauklahti. The contract was signed on March 5, 2026, with a total value of approximately EUR 73 million. The project will be recorded in YIT's order book for the first quarter of 2026. Preparatory works will begin in March, and the project is expected to be completed in 2029.

YIT has been involved in the construction of the project from the very beginning and currently serves as the main contractor for the excavation works as well as one of the two main contractors for Area Contract 2.

"Espoo Urban Railway is one of the most significant infrastructure projects in the Helsinki metropolitan area. Our strategic investments in the development of rail construction strengthen YIT's ability to deliver comprehensive rail infrastructure solutions for even the most demanding projects. We are proud to take part in building this important connection for the future," said Aleksi Laine, EVP of YIT's Infra segment.

"This is an exceptionally demanding rail project, both in terms of scope and workload. We are very pleased to now move forward with construction. For the first time, we will be able to fully utilize this year's rail traffic closures across the entire project area," said Project Manager Tommi Rosenvall from the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency.

The most visible changes in the contract area will take place around Kauklahti station, where a new underpass will be built beneath the tracks. A new southern side platform will be constructed, and the existing island platform will be widened. The new pair of tracks will be built south of the current tracks, with parts of the work overlapping with the Kaupunginkallio excavation.

Other key structures include a new railway bridge over the Espoonjoki River, new Vadetinportti underpasses beneath the railway, and the widening of the Vantinportti underpass bridge. Between Espoonjoki and Kauklahti station, nearly one kilometer of slab track will be built, protected by retaining walls while train traffic continues.

Initial construction activities include building access roads, ground stabilization, retaining wall works, and material transports at the eastern end of the contract area.

Once completed, the Espoo Urban Railway will enable more frequent commuter rail service between Leppävaara and Kauklahti, improve punctuality along the coastal line, and reduce service disruption

For further information:

YIT Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 743 7536, press@yit.fi

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

YIT builds thriving living environments in Europe. For more than 110 years, we have made everyday life smoother by building homes for a good life, spaces where people and businesses can thrive, and infrastructure that supports the essential functions of society. We operate in seven countries and employ approximately 4,100 professionals. In 2025, our revenue was EUR 1.8 billion. YIT Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.