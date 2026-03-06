YIT Oyj: YIT adopts percentage of completion revenue recognition method in segment reporting and publishes comparison financial information for 2025, basis for presenting the guidance changes

YIT Corporation Stock Exchange Release March 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m.

YIT adopts percentage of completion revenue recognition method in segment reporting and publishes comparison financial information for 2025, basis for presenting the guidance changes

YIT has completed the plans related to the previously announced change in the operating model and, as part of the new operating model, will adopt percentage of completion revenue recognition method for self-developed projects in its internal management and reporting. The change will be reflected also in the external segment reporting, improving transparency of financial reporting and providing the capital market with a better and more consistent view of the businesses' financial performance. The change has no impact on the IFRS accounting policy.

Adopting the percentage of completion revenue recognition method impacts the timing of the revenue recognition in segment reporting. Therefore, it has no impact on YIT's financial targets set for the strategy period 2025-2029 or the adjusted operating profit guidance given for year 2026. Going forward, YIT publishes adjusted operating profit only in accordance with the segment reporting, which will serve as basis for the guidance for 2026.

Starting from the first quarter of 2026, YIT will report all operations using the percentage of completion revenue recognition method in segment reporting. Revenue from sales of self-developed projects will be reported using the percentage of completion method in segment reporting, in contrast to the previously used method where revenue was recognized upon the project completion, when control is transferred to the customer. The new revenue recognition method provides more timely and predictable information, as it reflects the progress of the projects based on both the degree of completion and the sales rate already during the project. The impact is primarily reflected in the residential segments' revenue recognition.

Going forward, YIT will present financial information both according to the IFRS accounting standards and according to segment reporting using the percentage of completion revenue recognition method for self-developed projects. Reconciliations between the two reporting methods will also be provided. The key performance indicators for segment reporting are updated to reflect the new method.

YIT publishes comparison financial information for 2025 to reflect the announced change of the revenue recognition method in segment reporting including also the change in the definition of operating profit adjusting items, announced on February 6, 2026. The new comparison financial information for 2025 is presented in the table attached to this release. The information is unaudited.

Essi Nikitin, Vice President, Investor Relations, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 50 581 1455, essi.nikitin@yit.fi

YIT Corporation

Markus Pietikäinen

CFO, interim

YIT builds thriving living environments in Europe. For more than 110 years, we have made everyday life smoother by building homes for a good life, spaces where people and businesses can thrive, and infrastructure that supports the essential functions of society. We operate in seven countries and employ approximately 4,100 professionals. In 2025, our revenue was EUR 1.8 billion. YIT Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

