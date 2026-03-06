Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906227 | ISIN: FI0009800643 | Ticker-Symbol: YIT
Tradegate
05.03.26 | 10:01
2,764 Euro
+1,10 % +0,030
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
YIT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YIT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7402,76210:59
2,7442,75610:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2026 07:30 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

YIT Oyj: YIT adopts percentage of completion revenue recognition method in segment reporting and publishes comparison financial information for 2025, basis for presenting the guidance changes

YIT Corporation Stock Exchange Release March 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m.

YIT adopts percentage of completion revenue recognition method in segment reporting and publishes comparison financial information for 2025, basis for presenting the guidance changes

YIT has completed the plans related to the previously announced change in the operating model and, as part of the new operating model, will adopt percentage of completion revenue recognition method for self-developed projects in its internal management and reporting. The change will be reflected also in the external segment reporting, improving transparency of financial reporting and providing the capital market with a better and more consistent view of the businesses' financial performance. The change has no impact on the IFRS accounting policy.

Adopting the percentage of completion revenue recognition method impacts the timing of the revenue recognition in segment reporting. Therefore, it has no impact on YIT's financial targets set for the strategy period 2025-2029 or the adjusted operating profit guidance given for year 2026. Going forward, YIT publishes adjusted operating profit only in accordance with the segment reporting, which will serve as basis for the guidance for 2026.

Starting from the first quarter of 2026, YIT will report all operations using the percentage of completion revenue recognition method in segment reporting. Revenue from sales of self-developed projects will be reported using the percentage of completion method in segment reporting, in contrast to the previously used method where revenue was recognized upon the project completion, when control is transferred to the customer. The new revenue recognition method provides more timely and predictable information, as it reflects the progress of the projects based on both the degree of completion and the sales rate already during the project. The impact is primarily reflected in the residential segments' revenue recognition.

Going forward, YIT will present financial information both according to the IFRS accounting standards and according to segment reporting using the percentage of completion revenue recognition method for self-developed projects. Reconciliations between the two reporting methods will also be provided. The key performance indicators for segment reporting are updated to reflect the new method.

YIT publishes comparison financial information for 2025 to reflect the announced change of the revenue recognition method in segment reporting including also the change in the definition of operating profit adjusting items, announced on February 6, 2026. The new comparison financial information for 2025 is presented in the table attached to this release. The information is unaudited.

For further information:
Essi Nikitin, Vice President, Investor Relations, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 50 581 1455, essi.nikitin@yit.fi

YIT Corporation

Markus Pietikäinen
CFO, interim

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

YIT builds thriving living environments in Europe. For more than 110 years, we have made everyday life smoother by building homes for a good life, spaces where people and businesses can thrive, and infrastructure that supports the essential functions of society. We operate in seven countries and employ approximately 4,100 professionals. In 2025, our revenue was EUR 1.8 billion. YIT Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more: www.yitgroup.com and follow us on Linkedin I X I Instagram I Facebook


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.