Orexo AB: Orexo changes the organizational structure and management team to increase focus on development of new products

Uppsala, Sweden - March 6, 2026 - Orexo AB (publ.), (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY), today announces changes to its organizational structure and management team. The changes are a result of the divestment of Zubsolv® in the US market and focus on advancing development programs and the AmorphOX® technology.

Maintaining commercial and US market competence is important to ensure new products are developed to address unmet customer needs. Lisa Moore, who has been part of Orexo's US leadership team since May 2024, will assume a new responsibility as Senior Vice President, Products and Portfolio Strategy. In her new role, she will be responsible for driving the long-term product vision for the development candidates, ensuring that the portfolio meets customer needs and that investment decisions support business growth.



Lisa Moore is a biopharma industry leader with more than 25 years of experience in commercial, new product planning, and strategy roles. Prior to joining Orexo in 2024, she was Vice President, Global Commercial Strategy at Emergent, where she also led the commercial valuation of M&A opportunities. She has previously held management positions at MedImmune, Parke-Davis, Baxter International, and Merck. Lisa Moore will be a part of Orexo's management team and report directly to the CEO. She will participate in Orexo's R&D Day on March 24 in Stockholm.

Robert DeLuca, President of Orexo US Inc. since the launch of the US commercial organization in 2013, has been instrumental in building the US business, leading the successful commercialization of Zubsolv and advancing Orexo's mission to help curb the US opioid epidemic. Robert DeLuca will retire from his role at the company.

Nikolaj Sorensen, CEO & President of Orexo, said: "As Orexo enters a new chapter, we are aligning our organization to best support our long-term priorities and value creation ambitions. These changes sharpen our focus on advancing our pipeline, unlocking the potential of AmorphOX, and building strong strategic partnerships. As we enter this next phase, I also want to express my sincere gratitude to Bob DeLuca. Over more than a decade, Bob has been a close business partner and an outstanding leader, playing a pivotal role in building our US business and bringing Zubsolv to patients. His commitment, integrity, and impact on Orexo will be lasting, and I am personally thankful for our many years of close collaboration."

Robert DeLuca will continue in his role as President of Orexo US Inc. through May 2026. He will also, after May continue to support the company with strategic projects and with the transition of Zubsolv US to Dexcel Pharma USA in an advisory role.

For further information contact:

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO

Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director

+46 (0)18 780 88 00

ir@orexo.com



About Orexo

Orexo is a Swedish pharmaceutical company dedicated to advance treatments for severe diseases and life-saving rescue medications to meet future healthcare needs. At the core of our innovation is AmorphOX®, a proprietary drug delivery technology that improves bioavailability and stability for both large and small molecules, enabling new approaches to route of administration, manufacturing, and distribution. With over 30 years of experience and multiple drugs approved globally, Orexo is advancing a diversified pipeline of programs in clinical and preclinical development. The company collaborates with partners in research, development, and commercialization. Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Orexo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market and trades as ADRs on the OTCQX market in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.



The information was submitted for publication at 8.00 CET on March 6, 2026.

Image Attachments

Orexo Lisa Moore SVP Product And Portfolio Strategy