

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth moderated less than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, marking the lowest level since early 2021, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Friday.



On an unadjusted basis, GDP rose 0.2 percent annually in the fourth quarter, slower than the 1.7 percent rise in the preceding three-month period. In the flash estimate, the rate of expansion was only 0.1 percent.



Moreover, this was the weakest growth since the first quarter of 2021.



The expenditure breakdown showed that gross fixed capital formation grew 1.8 percent from last year, and net foreign demand contributed positively as exports rose 0.6 percent amid a 0.2 percent slower increase in imports.



Meanwhile, the growth was curbed by a 0.3 percent fall in final consumption expenditure of households and a 0.1 percent decline in government consumption. Apart from that, changes in inventories also contributed negatively by 1.3 percent.



The seasonally adjusted GDP shrank 1.5 percent, reversing a 1.4 percent growth in the previous quarter.



Compared to the previous quarter, the seasonally adjusted GDP contracted 1.9 percent, as estimated, following a 0.1 percent fall in the third quarter.



