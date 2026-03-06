For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 09 March 2026



Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new)



Deutsche Wohnen SE DWNI DE000A0HN5C6 MDAX (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)

Schaeffler AG SHA0 DE000SHA0100 SDX1 (partitionID 55) MDAX (partitionID 55)

Einhell Germany AG EIN DE000A40ESU3 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55)



Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted.





