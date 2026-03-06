Icelandair Group hf.: Record number of passengers, load factor and on-time performance in February

In February 2026, Icelandair transported 289 thousand passengers, 15% more than in February last year. Passenger distribution in February was as follows: 42% were traveling to Iceland, 21% from Iceland, 30% were via passengers, and 7% traveled within Iceland. The number of passengers to and from Iceland increased by 20% and 19% respectively, reflecting the Company's current focus on these markets. Load factor was 79.9%, and on-time performance was 88.9%, an impressive increase of 8.4 ppt between years.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 26% and freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 2%. CO2 emissions per Operational Ton Kilometer decreased by 4% as a result of the Company's extensive fleet renewal program and focus on driving operational efficiencies.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair President and CEO:

"I'm very pleased to see the continued success of our current network strategy to focus growth on the winter season and on the markets to and from Iceland. This aligns well with our strong emphasis on reducing seasonality and leveraging the flexibility of our network to prioritize the most profitable markets at any given time.

Our customers continue to respond positively to our growth during wintertime, with load factors increasing on a 15% year-over-year increase in capacity. The change in passenger mix between years was the largest contributor to a 10% increase in yields. In February, we saw a record number of passengers and also achieved records in both load factor and on-time performance, despite unexpected weather disruption toward the end of the month. This performance is reflected in high customer satisfaction and is a clear testament to the resilience, professionalism, and dedication of the Icelandair team."

