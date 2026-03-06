

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait has been shut down days after the area near the diplomatic mission was struck by Iranian drones.



Announcing the suspension of operations at U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City on Thursday, the U.S. Department of State said, 'While there have been no reported injuries to U.S. personnel, the safety of Americans abroad remains the highest priority.'



Six U.S. soldiers were killed in an Iranian attack on a makeshift operations center at the Shuaiba civilian port in Kuwait on Sunday.



Earlier this week, smoke had emanated in the vicinity of the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City in apparent Iranian drone strike.



The Travel Advisory for Kuwait remains at a Level 3: Reconsider Travel. U.S. citizens have been advised to consult the most current Travel Advisory and country information at travel.state.gov.



The State Department urged U.S. citizens in Kuwait to depart the country, if they can do so safely, using commercial or other available transportation options. U.S. citizens unable to depart have been advised to shelter in place.



U.S. citizens requiring emergency assistance, including consular services and information on available departure options, must contact the Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 (from abroad) and +1-888-407-4747 (from the United States and Canada).



The State Department said in a separate press release that nearly 20,000 American citizens have safely returned to the United States from the Middle East since the Middle East war broke out on February 28. These figures do not include the many Americans who have safely relocated to other countries or those who have departed the Middle East but are still in transit back to the United States.



At the direction of State Secretary Marco Rubio, Department of State charter flight and ground transportation operations are underway and will continue to ramp up with additional flights and ground transports taking place.



