

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production declined in January after rebounding in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The volume of industrial production fell an unadjusted 2.5 percent annually in January, reversing a 1.8 percent increase in December.



Production volume decreased in the great majority of the manufacturing subsections, and the decline was more evident in the manufacture of transport equipment, food products, beverages, and tobacco products.



On the other hand, the production of computer, electronic, and optical products, as well as the manufacture of electrical equipment, grew compared to last year.



On a working-day-adjusted basis, industrial output logged a renewed increase of 0.3 percent versus a 1.0 percent fall in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed 1.5 percent, following a 1.0 percent recovery in the previous month.



