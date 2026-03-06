

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global market sentiment remains tethered to the Middle East war and the spike in oil prices that have followed. Oil prices are headed for the highest weekly gain since 2022.



Wall Street Futures are trading below the flatline amidst anxiety ahead of the monthly jobs data due from the U.S. on Friday morning. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mixed note, not far from the flatline. Earlier, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The dollar index has edged down. Bond yields hardened across regions as the spike in oil prices alarmed markets.



Both the crude oil price benchmarks touched a 52-week high in the day's trade amidst renewed fears about the Hormuz disruption impeding storage and export of oil. Brent has gained 20 percent in the week while WTI crude has rallied 25 percent during the same period. Gold rallied on an overnight basis but is trading with weekly losses of around 3 percent. Cryptocurrencies declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,861.60, down 0.19% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,809.10, down 0.31% Germany's DAX at 23,813.59, up 0.17% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,423.01, up 0.09% France's CAC 40 at 8,035.69, down 0.13% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,768.06, down 0.26% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 55,625.00, up 0.63% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,851.00, down 1.00% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,124.19, up 0.38% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,757.29, up 1.72% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,584.87, up 0.02%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1582, down 0.22% GBP/USD at 1.3338, down 0.13% USD/JPY at 157.82, up 0.18% AUD/USD at 0.7010, up 0.03% USD/CAD at 1.3661, down 0.12% Dollar Index at 99.26, down 0.06%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.171%, up 0.55% Germany at 2.8567%, up 0.16% France at 3.495%, up 0.46% U.K. at 4.6150%, up 1.61% Japan at 2.166%, up 0.93%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $87.07, up 1.94%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $84.11, up 3.83%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $5,093.09, up 0.28%. Silver Futures (May) at $83.18, up 1.22%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $70,668.70, down 2.99% Ethereum at $2,064.46, down 3.15% BNB at $641.25, down 2.47% XRP at $1.40, down 1.72% Solana at $87.76, down 4.00%



