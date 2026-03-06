

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN, AQN.TO) reported fourth quarter net earnings of $29.4 million, or $0.04 per common share, compared to a net loss of $110.2 million, or $0.14 per common share, prior year. Adjusted net earnings was $47.2 million, or $0.06 per common share compared to adjusted net earnings of $42.5 million, or $0.06 per common share.



For 2026, the company expects adjusted Net EPS in a range of $0.35 - $0.37. The company now expects 2027 adjusted Net EPS outlook range of $0.38 to $0.42.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are up 1.81 percent to $7.02.



