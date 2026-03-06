Anzeige
Freitag, 06.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
06.03.2026 13:42 Uhr
Feng Xingya, the Chairman of GAC Group: Enhance global competitiveness of China's automotive industry by "Going Global with Standards"

BEIJING, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Feng Xingya, a deputy to the National People's Congress and Chairman of GAC Group, has arrived in Beijing for the 2026 National Two Sessions. He submitted multiple proposals on high-quality development of the automotive industry and improvement of people's wellbeing. Among them, the topic of automobile exports particularly highlights the strong momentum of China's automotive industry as it rises toward global leadership.

Addressing challenges like divergent global standards and weak international influence of domestic ones, Feng Xingya suggests establishing a compliance service system, aligning Chinese standards with international ones, and strengthening coordination among domestic enterprises. These measures aim to turn technological advantages into export competitiveness, helping China transition from a "major exporter" to a "global industry leader." He emphasizes that accelerating the internationalization of Chinese standards and seizing discourse power in standards-setting is key to high-quality auto export development.

In terms of export, GAC has covered 86 countries and regions across five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, the CIS, and Central and South America. Its global sales channels have increased to 650, and it has established five KD factories in Nigeria, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Austria. In 2026, GAC maintained the momentum of its leapfrog growth over the previous two years, with overseas sales surging 69% year-on-year in January. In February, monthly overseas sales exceeded 11,125 vehicles, doubling from the same period last year with a remarkable increase of 114%. In the first two months of this year, cumulative sales surpassed 25,126 vehicles, up 86% year-on-year, demonstrating a robust overseas expansion momentum. Looking ahead, GAC will accelerate the coordinated global expansion of its industrial chain, ecosystem, digitalization, and financial systems. By continuously innovating in product development, channel construction, and operational approaches, GAC aims to comprehensively "going global, going deeper, and going upward," contributing to the development of an automotive powerhouse.

Feng Xingya also focuses on electrification, intelligentization, low-altitude economy, and people's livelihood. He suggests unified battery swapping standards and improved autonomous driving regulations. For low-altitude economy, he proposes development plans, cross-border data regulations, and pilot demonstrations in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. On people's wellbeing, he focuses on building a new energy ecosystem in rural areas and age-friendly mobility, promoting a "digital inclusion + manual backup" model.

Feng Xingya states that GAC will continue driving industrial upgrading through technological innovation, contributing to building China into an automotive powerhouse and improving people's wellbeing in service of the national strategy, while delivering superior mobility experiences and green travel solutions to global consumers.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928002/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/feng-xingya-the-chairman-of-gac-group-enhance-global-competitiveness-of-chinas-automotive-industry-by-going-global-with-standards-302706664.html

