

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States and Venezuela's interim authorities have agreed to re-establish diplomatic and consular relations.



'This step will facilitate our joint efforts to promote stability, support economic recovery, and advance political reconciliation in Venezuela,' the U.S. State Department said.



'Our engagement is focused on helping the Venezuelan people move forward through a phased process that creates the conditions for a peaceful transition to a democratically elected government,' it added.



The revival of diplomatic ties was announced on Thursday after U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum completed his visit to Venezuela.



The ties between the two countries have been improving since the authoritarian venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was captured by U.S. special forces and Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as its interim president in January.



Trump warned the new Venezuelan leader ahead of her swearing in that she could 'pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro' if she 'doesn't do what's right.'



At her first cabinet meeting, Rodríguez appealed to Trump that the people of Venezuela and the region 'deserve peace and dialogue, not war.'



The acting president said the Latin American country is committed to moving towards 'balanced and respectful' relations with the United States, and called for co-operation with Washington.



The US embassy in the Venezuelan capital was reopened seven years after its closure over Washington's worsened relationship with Caracas. The U.S. Government also posted a new Ambassador to the Latin American country.



The Venezuelan government on Thursday expressed its willingness to advance a 'new stage of constructive dialogue, based on mutual respect.'



