

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Office of Personnel Management and NASA announced plans to create a 'NASA Force,' a dedicated talent track within the US Tech Force initiative designed to recruit and deploy the nation's top engineers and technologists to support the U.S. space agency's space program.



NASA Force will identify and place high-impact technical talent into mission-critical roles supporting NASA's exploration, research, and advanced technology priorities, ensuring the agency has the cutting-edge expertise needed to maintain U.S. leadership in space, it said in a press release.



Tech Force, led by OPM, was established to recruit elite technical professionals into federal service, embed them at partner agencies to modernize systems, accelerate innovation, and strengthen mission delivery. NASA Force represents a focused expansion of that effort, tailored to the unique technical demands of space exploration and aerospace research.



'America's leadership in space depends on extraordinary talent,' said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman. 'NASA Force will help us attract the next generation of innovators and technical experts who are ready to solve the toughest challenges in exploration, science, and aerospace technology. This partnership strengthens our workforce and helps ensure the United States remains the global leader in space.'



'NASA represents the pinnacle of American innovation,' said OPM Director Scott Kupor. 'Through NASA Force, we are ensuring the world's premier space agency has access to the very best engineers and technologists in the country. If you want to work on the most consequential technical challenges anywhere in the world, this is your call to serve.'



The launch of NASA Force builds on the growing momentum of the US Tech Force initiative, which has attracted strong interest from early- and mid-career technologists eager to apply their skills to public service.



NASA said that applications will be live soon and those interested should follow @USTechForce on X for updates.



