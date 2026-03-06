

REYKJAVIK (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's foreign trade deficit decreased sharply in February from a year ago as exports rose amid slump in imports, preliminary figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Friday.



The trade gap narrowed to ISK 9.9 billion in February from ISK 59.5 billion in the corresponding month last year. In January, the deficit was only ISK 2.8 million.



The value of exports climbed 2.0 percent from last year, while imports plunged by 35.0 percent. Exports of marine products grew 13.0 percent, and imports of capital goods tumbled by 66.0 percent.



