Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark Appoints Francesco Tinto as Chief Information & GBS Officer

DALLAS, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ: KMB) today announced the appointment of Francesco Tinto as Chief Information & Global Business Services (GBS) Officer, effective March 9, 2026. Tinto will report to Russ Torres, President and Chief Operating Officer of Kimberly-Clark, and serve on the company's executive leadership team.

As Chief Information & GBS Officer, Tinto will lead Kimberly-Clark's Information Technology and GBS organizations.

"Francesco brings a rare combination of technology leadership and operational expertise that will strengthen our capabilities as we advance our Powering Care strategy," said Hsu. "His record of leading digital transformation and building Global Business Services organizations at Walgreens Boots Alliance and Kraft Heinz will further enhance Kimberly-Clark's strong momentum. We are pleased to have him join our leadership team."

Tinto brings more than 30 years of technology leadership to Kimberly-Clark. He joins the company from Advantage Solutions, where he served as Chief Digital Officer, leading the organization's technology simplification and modernization. Prior to that, Tinto served as Global Chief Information Officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance, where he led the company's digital transformation, and at Kraft Heinz, where he oversaw the technology integration following the merger and built a global business services organization from the ground up.

Earlier in his career, Tinto held technology leadership roles at Procter & Gamble. His expertise spans data analytics, business intelligence, enterprise technology, and business process optimization.

Tinto holds a Master of Engineering from the Politecnico di Bari in Italy.

"Kimberly-Clark is a company with iconic brands, a more than 150-year legacy of meeting consumers' needs, and a clear sense of where it's going to be able to do that even better," said Tinto. "Bringing technology and business services together creates the opportunity to execute faster and deliver even stronger results. I'm excited to join the team and help drive that progress."

About Kimberly-Clark:

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries and territories. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, Goodnites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. Our company's purpose is to deliver Better Care for a Better World. We are committed to using sustainable practices designed to support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and enable our business to thrive for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation