American Resources Corporation: American Resources' Electrified Materials Expands Processing Capacity to Scale Domestic Circular Supply Chain for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Minerals

New equipment increases processing capacity for magnets, copper, aluminum and ferrous metals while supplying conditioned rare earth feedstocks to ReElement Technologies for ultra-pure refining

Expansion will be supported by a private capital raise at the EMCO subsidiary level, as well as a State of Indiana recycling grant

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / American Resources Corporation ("American Resources") (NASDAQ:AREC) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Electrified Materials Corporation ("EMCO"), an innovative recycler of metals and minerals, has expanded its pre-processing capabilities through the procurement of additional equipment and processing capacity at its Indiana facility.

The new processing line expands EMCO's ability to aggregate, process and condition magnet materials, copper, aluminum and ferrous metals recovered from end-of-life products and manufacturing scrap. These materials include rare earth element ("REE") and critical mineral feedstocks that will be conditioned into optimal forms for refining.

Conditioned rare earth and critical mineral materials will be supplied to ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement") for advanced separation, purification and refining into ultra-high-purity rare earth oxides (REO), which are then supplied to downstream manufacturing partners supporting electrification, defense and advanced manufacturing markets.

The expansion responds to increasing volumes of recycled feedstocks being received by EMCO and growing market demand for domestically produced high-purity rare earth oxides. EMCO's near-term expansion is expected to be supported by a private capital raise at the subsidiary level pursuant to Regulation D, as well as previously announced recycling grant initiatives from the State of Indiana. The capital raise is intended to support the continued scaling of EMCO's processing capacity in anticipation of a planned spin-off of Electrified Materials into a stand-alone publicly listed company on a national exchange.

Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, "This expansion represents another important step toward establishing the first fully domestic circular supply chain for rare earth elements. Electrified Materials focuses on the aggregation and pre-processing of critical mineral and rare earth feedstocks, while ReElement provides advanced separation and refining capabilities to produce ultra-high-purity materials. Together, these platforms create a scalable and efficient life-cycle solution for critical minerals within the United States."

Advancing a Domestic Circular Rare Earth Supply Chain

Electrified Materials' expansion reflects increasing demand for domestic recycling and recovery solutions capable of processing rare earth and critical mineral materials contained in modern technologies.

These materials are commonly found in industries and products including:

electric vehicles and e-mobility platforms

wind turbines and renewable energy infrastructure

e-waste and electronics recycling

data centers and hard disk drives

energy storage systems and lithium-ion batteries

consumer electronics and industrial power tools•

While the recycling industry plays a critical role in material recovery, rare earth recycling remains highly fragmented. Traditional recycling platforms often lack the downstream refining capabilities required to fully capture and process rare earth elements.

As a result, many recovered materials either:

are exported overseas for further refining and separation

require costly in-house refining investments that are often economically unsustainable

or fail to capture rare earth elements during processing, resulting in lost material value

A New Model for Critical Mineral Recycling

Electrified Materials and ReElement represent a new integrated approach to recycling and refining critical minerals.

Electrified Materials focuses on scaling aggregation, pre-processing and conditioning capacity to meet increasing feedstock volumes. These conditioned materials are then processed through ReElement's proprietary multi-mineral, multi-feedstock refining platform.

ReElement's patented chromatography-based separation and purification technology addresses one of the largest chokepoints in the global critical mineral supply chain: economically viable, scalable and environmentally responsible refining.

By integrating Electrified Materials' recycling capabilities with ReElement's advanced refining platform, American Resources continues to build a fully domestic circular life-cycle solution for rare earth elements and critical minerals.

"The recycling industry remains highly fragmented, but we believe Electrified Materials' collaborative model positions the Company to become a leader in circular supply chain solutions for rare earth elements and critical minerals," Jensen added. "By combining efficient material recovery with innovative refining technologies, we are building a scalable platform that supports domestic manufacturing and strengthens U.S. mineral independence."

Strategic Development of Electrified Materials Platform

The Company continues to evaluate strategic opportunities to further expand Electrified Materials as a dedicated platform focused on the recycling, pre-processing and circular supply of critical minerals and rare earth elements. As part of this strategy, American Resources is advancing plans to position EMCO as an independent growth platform with its own capital structure to support future expansion initiatives. The Company believes this approach will provide greater strategic flexibility to scale Electrified Materials' operations while supporting the development of a fully domestic circular supply chain for rare earth elements and critical minerals.

About Electrified Materials Corporation

Electrified Materials Corporation ("EMCO") is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC). EMCO is an innovative recycler of metals and minerals serving advanced technology, commercial, and defense markets. The company specializes in preprocessing end-of-life magnets, batteries, and ferrous metals to help ensure a secure domestic supply of copper, aluminum, steel, rare earth elements, and battery materials. Through its partnership with ReElement Technologies Corporation, EMCO delivers a fully integrated solution that supports a resilient U.S. supply chain.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824 - 0775

arec@jtcir.com

Media Inquiries:

Marjorie Weisskohl

703-587-1532

mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-resources-electrified-materials-expands-processing-capacity-to-scale-dom-1144621