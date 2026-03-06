Anzeige
Alpha Modus Corp.: Alpha Modus Secures Settlement in Ongoing AI Retail Technology Patent Enforcement Efforts

CORNELIUS, N.C., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus, Corp. ("Alpha Modus" or the "Company"), a subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc- ("Alpha Modus") (NASDAQ: AMOD), today announced that it has resolved its patent infringement litigation against Brookshire Grocery Co. pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

The litigation involved allegations of infringement relating to Alpha Modus's patented technologies covering real-time consumer behavior analysis, digital advertising systems, smart retail display technologies, and AI-driven in-store engagement platforms deployed within physical retail environments.

All claims between the parties have been resolved and the parties have moved for dismissal of the litigation with prejudice.

"This resolution reflects our structured and disciplined approach to intellectual property enforcement," said William Alessi, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Modus. "Our objective is to ensure that our patented retail technologies are respected within the marketplace. When necessary, we pursue appropriate legal remedies, and when appropriate, we resolve matters efficiently."

The Company will continue to evaluate and protect its intellectual property portfolio in alignment with its broader commercialization strategy.

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented "closed-loop" retail AI framework, Sense ? Decide ? Deliver ? Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

For more information, visit: www.alphamodus.com

Alpha Modus maintains a comprehensive overview of its patent portfolio on its website: https://alphamodus.com/what-we-do/patent-portfolio/

For more information and to access Alpha Modus' press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus's expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ("Alpha Modus") cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.
Email: ir@alphamodus.com
Website: www.alphamodus.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | Follow us on X


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
