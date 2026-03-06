While bp and Iberdrola are planning to commission their 25 MW green hydrogen project in May, Moeve has approved the FID to begin construction of its 300 MW project in Andalusia. Both projects are in Spain.The joint venture between bp and Iberdrola España has announced that its 25 MW green hydrogen project has reached 90% completion of its assembly phase, with all the equipment on site, including the electrolyzer system supplied by Plug Power. Around 25 Spanish companies are involved in the construction of the plant. "The commissioning period, which includes testing to monitor the operation and ...

