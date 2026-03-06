Worksport Ltd.: Worksport is Building Infrastructure for Scale, Not Hype

WEST SENECA, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / Markets often reward bold narratives in the early stages of a company's growth. Over time, however, the conversation tends to shift. Investors begin looking past projections and start asking a more practical question: Is the infrastructure in place to support real scale?

Worksport Ltd . (NASDAQ:WKSP) ("Worksport" or the "Company") is answering in the affirmative, with recent developments showing that management's focus is less on chasing headlines and more on methodically putting the operational pieces in place to support expansion. In its case, rather than leaning into a hype cycle, the Company's recent updates point to something more fundamental: the methodical construction of the production, distribution, and compliance infrastructure needed to move products from concept to commercial scale.

The reward from that buildout was already emerging late in 2025. In December, Worksport reported that November revenue marked the highest monthly total in the Company's history. A single record month doesn't define long-term performance, but it can signal momentum forming beneath the surface. When revenue accelerates within a compressed timeframe, it often serves as a precursor to operational traction that begins appearing in the financials.

From there, the Company's early 2026 announcements began to reveal a pattern. Infrastructure is tangible and operational rather than aspirational.

On January 27, Worksport announced that its subsidiary Terravis Energy selected a major offshore manufacturing partner for its Aetherlux heat pump platform featuring Zerofrost anti-frosting technology. The announcement didn't arrive with the kind of splashy language often seen in emerging energy stories. Instead, it represented a practical step toward scalable production and a signal of how the Company intends to scale.

The takeaway from that development is clear: Clean energy hardware rarely succeeds on design alone. Supply chain alignment, manufacturing capacity, and cost discipline often determine whether a product can move beyond early adoption. By establishing production infrastructure ahead of broader commercialization, Worksport is signaling that it's preparing for demand before aggressively pursuing it.

The next step in the sequence addressed market access.

On February 3, Worksport announced a strategic partnership with Potomac International Partners to accelerate engagement with the federal government and the commercial market across the Company's clean energy ecosystem. Government procurement channels operate under strict compliance frameworks and relationship-driven processes. Entering that environment often requires specialized expertise and established networks.

Rather than navigating those pathways independently, Worksport aligned with a partner positioned to open institutional doors. The Company's SOLIS solar integration system, COR portable energy platform, and Aetherlux heat pump technology are now positioned within conversations that can extend beyond traditional consumer channels.

Momentum, however, tends to carry more weight when supported by numbers.

On February 11, Worksport reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 65% year over year. Gross profit increased 380% during the same period. For the full year, revenue climbed approximately 91% to $16.2 million while gross margins expanded into the low 30% range. That margin figure is especially important.

Revenue growth tends to attract attention. Margin expansion often carries deeper meaning. When both occur simultaneously, it shows that operational scaling is happening alongside improving efficiency rather than at its expense.

Another development followed almost immediately.

On February 12, Worksport confirmed that a government entity is currently evaluating its Aetherlux Pro heat pump, while certification processes through AHRI and ENERGY STAR continue to advance. Government evaluations are rarely casual engagements. They involve technical validation, regulatory review, and structured testing environments. Even at the evaluation stage, participation often signals that a technology is being examined within serious institutional frameworks.

Certification progress added another layer of infrastructure readiness.

On February 19, Worksport announced that its COR portable energy system secured key transportation and federal compliance certifications. The Company indicated that final UL and CSA certifications are expected within the first quarter of 2026. These approvals often represent critical gates for large retail distribution and enterprise deployment, reducing regulatory friction as products move toward broader commercial availability.

Viewed collectively, the developments begin to form a clearer picture. Manufacturing readiness reduces supply chain uncertainty. Strategic partnerships open institutional channels. Certifications address compliance requirements. Revenue growth and margin expansion demonstrate operational traction.

Together, these pieces resemble infrastructure, not hype or an ambitious plan the Company hopes to grow into.

It's also important to remember the operational base supporting this expansion. Worksport's core automotive accessories business, particularly its tonneau cover segment, continues to provide stable revenue. The Company's emerging clean energy platforms, including SOLIS solar integration, the COR portable energy system, and the Aetherlux heat pump technology, are being layered onto that existing foundation rather than built in isolation.

That structure may prove important as Worksport continues moving through 2026.

Markets often reward companies that demonstrate the ability to align product development, supply chain readiness, regulatory approvals, and revenue growth within a coordinated timeline. While each milestone on its own may appear incremental, in this case, the sequence becomes more meaningful when viewed as part of a broader buildout.

That's the right way to appraise Worksport, particularly as recent progress suggests it's less about creating excitement around future possibilities and more about establishing the infrastructure needed to support them. It's a timely approach, especially in a market environment where operational execution increasingly separates durable companies from temporary narratives. It's that distinction, and the performance beginning to accumulate behind it, that could prove significant as the year unfolds.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy's website is terravisenergy.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "scheduled," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," "project," "envisioned," "should," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial situation may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) supply chain delays; (ii) acceptance of our products by consumers; (iii) delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products; and (iv) competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov . As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

