Freitag, 06.03.2026
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
Dow Jones News
06.03.2026 17:09 Uhr
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Disclosure regarding Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Disclosure regarding Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Disclosure regarding Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework 
06-March-2026 / 15:35 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Disclosure regarding Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework 
 
DATE: March 04, 2026 

Our Bank's 2025 disclosures within the scope of Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework are included in the 
attached report. 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 

Yours sincerely, 
 
Garanti BBVA 
 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Disclosure regarding Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 420288 
EQS News ID:  2287350 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2287350&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2026 10:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
