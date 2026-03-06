DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Disclosure regarding Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Disclosure regarding Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework 06-March-2026 / 15:35 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Disclosure regarding Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework DATE: March 04, 2026 Our Bank's 2025 disclosures within the scope of Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework are included in the attached report. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

