USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
06.03.26 | 08:03
2,740 Euro
+3,01 % +0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
06.03.2026 17:21 Uhr
242 Leser
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program

06-March-2026 / 15:47 GMT/BST 
 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program 
 
DATE: March 05, 2026 
 
Ref: Our public disclosure dated 03.03.2025. 
 
The debt instrument issued pursuant to MTN program by our Bank at abroad on 03.03.2025 in the amount of 25.000.000 USD 
was redeemed. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version 
shall prevail. 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 

Yours sincerely, 
 
Garanti BBVA 
 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
  
 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 420289 
EQS News ID:  2287356 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2026 10:47 ET (15:47 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
