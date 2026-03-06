Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Share Buyback
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Basel, Switzerland, 6 March 2026 - Lonza has entered into a definitive agreement to divest its Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) business to Lone Star Funds ("Lone Star") for an enterprise value of CHF 2.3 billion (USD 3 billion). Lonza will realize upfront cash proceeds of CHF 1.7 billion (USD 2.2 billion) and retain a 40% stake in the business, with additional preferential participation in its future exit. Lonza's proceeds on exit are subject to Lone Star receiving an initial return equal to its equity investment. The combination of significant upfront proceeds with the preferential participation in future exit proceeds and the sale of the retained stake in CHI at future exit provide an attractive value upside and future cash generation. Considering the leading position and strengths of the CHI business after its return to growth in 2025, the total undiscounted value of the proceeds for Lonza from the full exit from CHI, including upfront proceeds, proceeds from future sale of its retained 40% stake and preferential participation in exit proceeds, is expected to be at or above CHF 3 billion (~USD 4 billion).
1 Maintaining or increasing dividend per share each year.
About Lonza
Lonza is one of the world's largest contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across five continents, our global team of approximately 20,000 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. We support our customers in bringing life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing.
Lonza Contact Details
Victoria Morgan
Daniel Buchta
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lonza Group AG
|Münchensteinerstrasse 38
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+4161 316 81 11
|Internet:
|www.lonza.com
|ISIN:
|CH0013841017
|Valor:
|1384101
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2287370
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2287370 06-March-2026 CET/CEST