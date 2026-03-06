Anzeige
Freitag, 06.03.2026
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
WKN: A0JM5Q | ISIN: BMG8196H1280 | Ticker-Symbol: PVGB
Frankfurt
06.03.26 | 08:03
0,009 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SING TAO NEWS CORPORATION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SING TAO NEWS CORPORATION LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0090,03422:21
ACCESS Newswire
06.03.2026 22:14 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tevir Capital LP Ltd.: Tevir Capital Announces TC Fund I LP's Sale of Sing Tao Media Group to Canadian Ownership Group

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / Tevir Capital ("Tevir") in its capacity as the general partner of TC Fund I LP (the "Fund") today announced the sale of the Fund's majority ownership in Sing Tao Media Group Canada ("STMG") to a new Canadian-led ownership group. The transaction marks a significant and positive milestone for one of Canada's most established Chinese-language media outlets, and positions it well for continued growth and relevance in the communities it serves.

STMG has played an important role in Canada's Chinese-speaking communities since the brand began in Canada in 1978, providing news, information, and connection to audiences across the country through its radio station and various media publications. The transaction marks the beginning of the next chapter for the organization under a new Canadian majority ownership.

"We are pleased to complete this transaction and transition the business to a new Canadian ownership group to carry this media brand forward," said Paul Rivett, the President of Tevir and outgoing director of STMG. "STMG has a long-standing presence in Canada's Chinese-language communities, and we are confident the new majority owners will build on that foundation and guide the organization into its next phase."

Additional details regarding the transaction were not disclosed.

About Tevir Capital

Tevir Capital is a long-term focused, relationship-based, and innovative funding firm based in Toronto. Tevir lives by the philosophy of doing business the right way through hard work and discipline, and by building strong relationships with our portfolio companies and investment partners, to achieve mutually beneficial objectives. Tevir Capital acts as the general partner and investment manager to TC Fund I LP.

Contact:

Kim White
416-702-9127

SOURCE: Tevir Capital LP Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tevir-capital-announces-tc-fund-i-lps-sale-of-sing-tao-media-gro-1144879

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.