John McPherson, Chief Executive Officer, A.C.L. Construction Ltd. ("A.C.L. Construction" or the "Company") (TSXV: ACL) and his executive team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





A.C.L. Construction is a leading civil construction contractor based in Northeastern British Columbia, serving clients throughout Western Canada. The Company specializes in large scale earthworks, underground utility installations and tie-ins, oilfield road construction and maintenance, project management, remediation and reclamation services, contaminated soil hauling, and aggregate supply. A.C.L. Construction Ltd. supports major energy, infrastructure, and community development initiatives with a focus on safety, operational excellence and environmental responsibility across Western Canada.

The Company was founded in 1997 in Fort St. John and has held a strong commitment to our clients, community and families ever since. The Company started with a single excavator working in the oil and gas Industry and has now expanded to include highway and civil works, utilities, dirty dirt hauling and a full fleet of heavy equipment.

